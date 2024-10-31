Halloween indie horror movie Curse of the Sin Eater looks like a blockbuster

Features
By
published

How Blackmagic Design empowers new filmmakers.

Curse of the Sin Eater, Davinci Resolve, halloween horror; scenes from a horror movie
(Image credit: High Fliers Films Ltd.)

There are video and filmmaking tools that can take the horror out of making a hit Halloween movie, as crafting a film is both a daunting and laborious task. Ask any filmmaker, and especially an indie creator, like director Justin Denton, who’s new horror flick Curse of the Sin Eater was just released on Amazon Prime Video, and made possible by Blackmagic Design's software.

Creating 90 minutes of perfection is not easy. So you can understand why filmmakers are always looking for the best workflow that the tech world can offer. “I’ve been in the film industry for over 20 years on major television productions and $200M+ features,” says Denton. He told us that for this production “DaVinci Resolve was our hub for the film. We used the same Resolve project across all the major stages of production.” He adds, “This was the best overall pipeline I’ve ever worked within.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a "boutique" creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop.

Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.

TOPICS

Related articles