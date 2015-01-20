How you can help to improve WordPress

We love WordPress but we all know it's not perfect. If you've found a bug in the platform, or you're simply frustrated with how a feature works, it's easy to take to Twitter and vent.

There is a better way though: why not contribute? Why not join the WordPress community and help make it a better platform?

Here's a quick guide to getting involved in the WordPress community. And don't worry if you're not a developer, your ideas, efforts and contributions are always welcome.

Contribute to WordPress

If you're a developer, here are three groups you should check out. WordPress Core - the core developer group - is a good place to start, particularly if you're a developer. You'll also find a useful contributor's handbook there too.

WordPress powers over 10 million, or 23%, of the web's top sites

Don't develop? Don't worry?

Even non-developers can contribute to ongoing development. Features need to be tested, bugs need to be reported and systems need to be documented. You can help build the next version of WordPress, even if you never write a single line of code.

Here are some great places to start...

