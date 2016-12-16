Latest Updates

Upgrade your design skills in 2017
Inspiration Elevate your career: find out what new strings you should be adding to your bow this year, and how.
Design A true co-operative, Pentagram combines the boutique appeal of a small studio with the reach of a global agency. Here the team extol the benefits of this approach...
Graphic Design Produce pitch-perfect annual reports every time with these 10 essential tips.
InDesign We walk you through the 11 steps it takes to create a useful 3D paper desk calendar using InDesign.
Branding Branding studio Ragged Edge explain how they created an 'unbrand' that expresses the area's creative spirit.
Graphic Design We look back at the last year of emerging trends, and what we can learn going forward.
Design Creative consultancy FranklinTill reveals what the hottest colour palettes are for the coming year, and how to use them.
Events The team from Glug share the progress of their global expansion plans, with highlights from nine key cities around the world.
Graphic Design Plus: Achieve branding success, discover your design purpose and learn the secrets of Parisian illustrator Ugo Gattoni
InDesign Design and edit a calendar using InDesign in 10 simple steps.
Graphic Design We cut through the jargon to explain the basic concepts and terminology of colour theory, in words that you can understand.
Graphic Design Why didn't anyone tell us when we were starting out? We list 10 must-know truths about working as a designer.
Design Create long lasting client relationships with this expert advice.
Illustration Following the launch of her new video tutorial series, award-winning illustrator Miss Led shares her insights and advice.
Design Discover why fear and confidence often go hand in hand when it comes to starting out as a young designer.
Career Cut through the noise with these top tips for creating profile-building promotional projects.
Graphic Design Plus: Run your studio like Pentagram, secrets of the NatWest brand, and how to solve a design brief.
Inspiration Need a little help with your creativity this Christmas? Take a look at these greeting card templates to help you on your way...
Graphic Design Agencies reveal how they keep on top of multiple projects and ensure every client brief is completed on time and budget.