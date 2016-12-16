Topics
The multi-award-winning magazine for designers
Save 54% with a bundle deal!
Buy in print or digital

Computer Arts Magazine

Latest Updates

Upgrade your design skills in 2017

By Tom May

Inspiration Elevate your career: find out what new strings you should be adding to your bow this year, and how.

How to run your studio like Pentagram

By Nick Carson

Design A true co-operative, Pentagram combines the boutique appeal of a small studio with the reach of a global agency. Here the team extol the benefits of this approach...

10 ways to create a killer annual report

By Creative Bloq Staff

Graphic Design Produce pitch-perfect annual reports every time with these 10 essential tips.

Create a cube desk calendar with InDesign

By Jo Gulliver

InDesign We walk you through the 11 steps it takes to create a useful 3D paper desk calendar using InDesign.

Behind the scenes of Camden Market's brand identity

By Nick Carson

Branding Branding studio Ragged Edge explain how they created an 'unbrand' that expresses the area's creative spirit.

10 top design trends for 2017

By FranklinTill

Graphic Design We look back at the last year of emerging trends, and what we can learn going forward.

The top colour trends for 2017 revealed

By FranklinTill

Design Creative consultancy FranklinTill reveals what the hottest colour palettes are for the coming year, and how to use them.

The 9 best Glug events from 2016

By Nick Carson

Events The team from Glug share the progress of their global expansion plans, with highlights from nine key cities around the world.

Earn more with the designer's guide to money!

By Rosie Hilder

Graphic Design Plus: Achieve branding success, discover your design purpose and learn the secrets of Parisian illustrator Ugo Gattoni

Create a 2017 calendar in just 10 steps

By Jo Gulliver

InDesign Design and edit a calendar using InDesign in 10 simple steps.

How to master colour theory

By Sam Hampton-Smith

Graphic Design We cut through the jargon to explain the basic concepts and terminology of colour theory, in words that you can understand.

10 things you wish you'd been told about the design industry

By Sam Hampton-Smith

Graphic Design Why didn't anyone tell us when we were starting out? We list 10 must-know truths about working as a designer.

5 top tips to improving client relationships

By Nick Carson

Design Create long lasting client relationships with this expert advice.

Top tips to refine your hand-drawn illustration techniques

By Miss Led

Illustration Following the launch of her new video tutorial series, award-winning illustrator Miss Led shares her insights and advice.

How to thrive as a young designer

By Tom Manning

Design Discover why fear and confidence often go hand in hand when it comes to starting out as a young designer.

5 golden rules of self-promotion

By Julia Sagar

Career Cut through the noise with these top tips for creating profile-building promotional projects.

Discover 2017's top colour trends

By Tom May

Graphic Design Plus: Run your studio like Pentagram, secrets of the NatWest brand, and how to solve a design brief.

6 useful greeting card templates

By Sammy Maine

Inspiration Need a little help with your creativity this Christmas? Take a look at these greeting card templates to help you on your way...

Manage your projects better

By Tom Dennis

Graphic Design Agencies reveal how they keep on top of multiple projects and ensure every client brief is completed on time and budget.

The tools of the trade for project management

By Tom Dennis

Productivity Discover the software solutions the pro agencies use to keep their projects on track.