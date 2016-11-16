Latest Updates

Topics
Create a 2017 calendar in just 10 steps

By Jo Gulliver

InDesign Design and edit a calendar using InDesign in 10 simple steps.

How to master colour theory

By Sam Hampton-Smith

Graphic Design We cut through the jargon to explain the basic concepts and terminology of colour theory, in words that you can understand.

10 things you wish you'd been told about the design industry

By Sam Hampton-Smith

Graphic Design Why didn't anyone tell us when we were starting out? We list 10 must-know truths about working as a designer.

5 top tips to improving client relationships

By Nick Carson

Design Create long lasting client relationships with this expert advice.

Top tips to refine your hand-drawn illustration techniques

By Miss Led

Illustration Following the launch of her new video tutorial series, award-winning illustrator Miss Led shares her insights and advice.

How to thrive as a young designer

By Tom Manning

Design Discover why fear and confidence often go hand in hand when it comes to starting out as a young designer.

5 golden rules of self-promotion

By Julia Sagar

Career Cut through the noise with these top tips for creating profile-building promotional projects.

Discover 2017's top colour trends

By Tom May

Graphic Design Plus: Run your studio like Pentagram, secrets of the NatWest brand, and how to solve a design brief.

6 useful greeting card templates

By Sammy Maine

Inspiration Need a little help with your creativity this Christmas? Take a look at these greeting card templates to help you on your way...

Manage your projects better

By Tom Dennis

Graphic Design Agencies reveal how they keep on top of multiple projects and ensure every client brief is completed on time and budget.

The tools of the trade for project management

By Tom Dennis

Productivity Discover the software solutions the pro agencies use to keep their projects on track.

How far is too far when it comes to self-promotion?

By Nick Carson

Self promotion Design experts share their thoughts on the do's and don'ts of getting noticed.

3 steps to starting your own studio

By Zena Bruges

Design These three steps are crucial if you want to give your new venture a successful start.

Designers react to the Just Eat rebrand

By Nick Carson

Branding Design experts share their opinions of the new Just Eat rebrand.

8 tips for coping when you hate your job

By Karl Hodge

Career Stuck in a job you can’t stand? We know eight ways to make your time there suck less.

Why you should embrace every step of your creative journey

By Ben Newman

Career Those seemingly 'wrong directions' taken on your career path can contribute more than you might think.

Why brands need to respect their heritage

By Stephen Gilmore

Branding North's Stephen Gilmore argues that truly great rebrands should face the future without neglecting the past.

Typography: Getting more from the grid

By Gavin Ambrose MISTD

Typography Explore how grids can enhance your designs, and why breaking the rules is sometimes for the best.

How to overcome freelance hurdles

By Tom Dennis

Career A range of creatives share how they navigate the perils of freelance life.

Discover 4 self-promo ideas you wish you had

By Julia Sagar

Graphic Design Plus: kick-start your career, and how to craft better branding, in Computer Arts 260.