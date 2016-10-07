Topics
The multi-award-winning magazine for designers
Save 54% with a bundle deal!
Buy in print or digital

Computer Arts Magazine

Latest Updates

Revolutionary alphabet book spells out the benefits of socialism

By Rosie Hilder

Book The ABCs of Socialism uses striking illustrations to teach people about left wing ideals.

4 ways to integrate design and strategy

By Nick Carson

Design Katherine Heaton and Michael Johnson discuss how johnson banks caters to clients’ strategic needs.

The designer's guide to self-promotion

By Rob Alderson

Career Get noticed with our expert guide to the self-promo techniques that really work.

5 expert tips to design the perfect logo

By Julia Sagar

Logos Brand New's Armin Vit shares his five-point checklist for creating standout corporate branding.

The designer's guide to software

By Tom Dennis

Software We round up the kit you’ll need to start or expand a studio, whatever your budget.

The UK’s top 30 Design Studios revealed

By Rosie Hilder

Graphic Design Discover the best agencies in the country, as voted by their peers.

Top tips for creating animations in After Effects

By Creative Bloq Staff

Animation These tips from Richard Borge's ICON9 workshop reveal how to animate illustrations in After Effects.

Pantone app puts every colour in your pocket

By Rosie Hilder

Apps Chunky Pantone colour swatch books can now be taken anywhere with this handy app.

How do you judge your success as a designer?

By Rosie Hilder

Design Should designers be in the industry for love or money? Experts share their thoughts.

14 power couples to inspire you and your other half

By Sammy Maine

Computer Arts These couples have a combination of creative power that will inspire designers everywhere.

7 of the worst clients - and how to deal with them

By Bryce Bladon

Business Top advice for dealing with nightmare clients from the editor-in-chief of Clients From Hell.

Discover the style and substance of typography

By Peter Dawson

Typography How's your typography knowledge? Have a refresher session on the rules regarding size, weight, style and hierarchy.

The 10 contract commandments every designer should know

By Bryce Bladon

Business Protect yourself and your work with our rundown of what needs to be in every contract you take on.

Designers react to the Mastercard rebrand

By Nick Carson

Branding Pentagram's evolution of the iconic Mastercard brand gets put under the microscope by three design experts.

3 secrets for successful collaboration

By Nick Carson

Career Leading designers share their advice for pulling together as a team for the common good.

The designer's guide to hardware

By Tom Dennis

Hardware We round-up the kit you need to start or expand a studio, whatever your budget.

Explore the world’s best branding

By Rosie Hilder

Branding Discover the winners of Computer Arts’ annual branding awards scheme.

Why debranding is the future

By Jasmine De Bruycker

Opinion Should brands strip back the marketing veneer and focus more on the quality of their products?

4 ways to get noticed by an agency

By Nick Carson

Career How can you turn a work placement into something more permanent? Follow these tips!

Negative space: 30 brilliant examples

By Creative Bloq Staff

Inspiration These brilliant illustrations all employ clever and creative use of negative space.