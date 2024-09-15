One of year's best animated films was entirely made in Blender

Flow looks stunningly immersive.

We mentioned Gints Zilbalodis’ new animated film Flow as one of our highlights of Annecy 2024. The movie, which follows the story of a cat in the wake of disastrous global flooding, won this year’s jury award and audience prize as well as the best music award.

With release now upcoming, more has emerged about the making of the stunning silent animation. And it turns out it was entirely made in Blender

