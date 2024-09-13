Blender artist has to prove their work isn't AI

News
By
published

Has AI ruined an entire style of art?

A screenshot of a 3D animation made in Blender that was confused for being AI art
(Image credit: Alexandr SUBSENSUS via Reddit)

AI art is everywhere – except for when it isn't. It seems people are now so on the alert for AI-generated imagery, that 'it looks like AI' is becoming almost an automatic response to some work online. Sometimes it is AI, but sometimes human artists are finding themselves being 'AI shamed' unfairly.

A recent case is that of a Blender artist (see our Blender review) who shared a short 3D animation on Reddit. Alexandr SubSensus resorted to proving that he made the dreamy piece himself after being accused of having used AI. But should artists have to show their working to prove their art is real?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles