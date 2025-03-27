An artist made a 3D 'Magic Eye' style artwork in Blender and I can't stop looking at it

By published

Can you spy the 3D model in this stereogram?

magic eye 3d
(Image credit: lavaboosted)

Who loves Magic Eye paintings? I remember being a child and standing in front of an art shop window flabbergasted by the effect (and being totally rubbish at it, actually). A new challenge has presented itself in the form of some Blender-created artworks that conceal 3D models. The premise is the same, you 'relax' your eyes and wait for the hidden image to reveal itself – but this is created in a different way using 3D techniques. It's some of my favourite 3D art to date.

Created by artist lavaboosted, these works are technically 'stereograms' rather than magic eye paintings because they use two images in combination to create the work rather than one. Check out the work below.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

