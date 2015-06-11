Gaming meets architectural visualisation in big money challenge

© GH House Interior by Bertrand Benoit

Epic Games has teamed up with Ronen Bekerman's popular real-time architectural visualization competition to set a unique challenge for 3D artists.

The contest features the largest cash prize pool in archviz contest history, with over $60,000 in prize money, including a $25,000 grand prize for group entrants, and a $12,500 grand prize for individual entrants.

Building on the success of five previous architectural visualization challenges on ronenbekerman.com, 2015's "The Vineyard" Challenge, asks entrants to exclusively build their entries in the non-free software Unreal Engine 4.

The Challenge kicks off on June 15 and runs until September 15, with the winners to be announced at the State of Art Academy Day #6 in Venice on October 2-3.

Bringing together game development and architectural rendering, this real-time competition will unite two fields in a way that we haven't seen before.

We're looking forward to seeing the results, so keep an eye on Creative Bloq this autumn and we'll be sure to share them with you...

