Burning Man meets TED in festival for the fearless

Forget Hollywood actors and actresses. The real stars behind the glitz and glamour of the world's most impressive films are the talented artists that usually remain unseen by the masses. Once a year, the film, games and animation industries pays homage to these incredible creatives at the Trojan Horse was a Unicorn (THU) festival in Portugal.

Not only do festival-goers get to experience life-changing seminars on the most up-to-date art techniques used by the pros to design and craft the world’s most notable productions, they also get to enjoy it in an idyllic, sunny location with a beer or two.

The THU festival is a not-for-profit venture that aims to invest any money that is raised at the end of each event back into new projects and funding scholarships. Backed by Scott Ross, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Digital Domain, Inc., THU 2014 promises to take art festivals to a completely new level. "THU is like Burning Man meets TED - a global gathering of the world’s new generation of digital creators," Ross comments.

The THU festival will take place on the 17-20 September, 2014 in Portugal. Tickets are available now via the THU website.

