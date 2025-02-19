3D scanners are growing rapidly in popularity as 3D visualisation and printing become more mainstream, and right now the tech is more accessible than ever as the affordable Creality CR-Scan Ferret Pro 3D Scanner is reduced by $90 from $449 to $359 in a flash sale.

3D scanners allow you to digitise real-life objects to create a 3D model. These models can then be edited and used to create assets for advertising or apps or to prototype complementary products for 3D printing.

There are lots of options out there (see our guide to the best 3D scanners, which links to several of our hands-on reviews), but many are still too expensive for enthusiasts and casual users. Creality, which has built up a reputation for making reliable 3D printers, is one of the brands changing that, and we think this budget deal is perfect for anyone just getting started in creating 3D models.

Today's best 3D scanner deal

20% off Creality CR-Scan Ferret Pro 3D Scanner: was $449 now $359 at Amazon Save $90 Overview: This compact hand-held 3D scanner from Creality is designed to scan medium to large real-life objects measuring around 15cm to 2m. It provides full colour along with good accuracy and anti-shake tracking, increasing the success rate, while WiFi6 connectivity means you can quickly transfer data wirelessly. Key features: WiFi6 Wireless Bridge | 26-bit full-colour scanning | 2MP high-resolution color camera | anti-shake tracking | 0.1mm accuracy | Compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS and Android. Release date: October 2023. Price history: This flash sale is the only time to date that we've seen any kind of discount on this 3D scanner, which was already relatively affordable compared to many pro devices.



Current price: The flash sale is also running directly on the Creality website with limited numbers. Walmart has the original price of $449. Review consensus: We haven't reviewed this specific 3D scanner, but we have tested lots of other Creality products, including the CR Scan 01, which tops our list of the best scanners. This is a more budget offering, but based on Creality's reputation and positive customer reviews, we think it would be a good introduction for beginners to 3D scanning who want a compact, accurate device that's easy to use with a smartphone. Note that 3D scanning takes some practice, and it may take a few tries to get used to maintaining the correct distance for the optimum scan.

Want to compare other options? See below for prices in your region on some of the best 3D scanners we've tested.