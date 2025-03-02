Nintendo's Wii Sports Resort got remade in Blender with "killer graphics" – and it's surprisingly brilliant

"I wish Switch 2 Sports could look like this".

Nintendo Sports Wii remake
(Image credit: JimBoat via YouTube/Nintendo)

I've been obsessed with retro game remakes lately, and so far I've focused exclusively on the Big Two – Mario and Sonic. But this remake of Wii Sports Resort has surprised me with how impressive I found it – it's not a game I ever would have considered for a glow up, but the dev has done a remarkable job in adding, as he puts it, "killer graphics" and hurtling it into a new realm of immersion.

Using Blender, YouTuber JimBoat recreated three sports scenes, Swordplay, Table Tennis and Air Sports. The below video takes you through the process, showing you how he remodelled game elements including environment, props and characters through custom animations. This would be a lot of fun to play, and makes me wish we had a new version of the Wii to leap around the room with. See the video then check out the best animation software so you can make your own.

