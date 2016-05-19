Smartphone cameras have come a long way, but they still can't compete with standalone cameras. You can turn your phone into the perfect on-the-go camera with the Acesori 5 Piece Smartphone Camera Lens Kit. It's currently on sale for just $9.99 (approx. £6).

If the built-in lens on your smartphone isn't cutting it, the Acesori kit has the tools to make your photos shine. With three clever lenses made to give you unique looks, you'll be able to capture things the way they're meant to be seen. There's no need to put your pictures through filters when you have this kit.

On top of that, you'll also get a host of accessories – cleaning cloths, metal rings, carrying pouches, and more – to help you keep your lenses in upstanding condition.

The Acesori 5-Piece Smartphone Camera Lens Kit usually retails for $50. You can save 80% off that price, making your total just $9.99 (approx. £6).