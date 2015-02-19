Timeline: every version of Photoshop ever

Photoshop is celebrating its 25th anniversary, so we thought we'd join in the festivities as the world's favourite photo editing software hits the quarter-century.

Photoshop has changed a lot over its 25 years, but have you ever wondered exactly by how much and when your favourite can't-live-without features were added? Well, wonder no more as we bring you the definitive Photoshop features timeline.

Photoshop 1.0

Introduced: February 1990 for Mac

Codename: None

Features

Lasso Tool

Crop

Magic Wand

Eyedrop Tool

Smudge Tool

Stretch/Shrink

Hue/Saturation adjustments

Feathered Edges

Blur Tool

Gradient Tool

Photoshop 2.0 and 2.5

Introduced: June 1991

Codename: Fast Eddie

Features

Added CMYK

Added Paths

Pen Tool

Photoshop 2.5 (November 1992)

Added Windows version

Added 16-bit support

Palettes

Photoshop 3.0

Introduced: September 1994

Codename: Tiger Mountain

Features

Added Layers

Tabbed Palettes

Photoshop 4.0

Introduced: November 1996

Codename: Big Electric Cat

Features

Added Actions

Added Adjustment Layers

Added rubylith overlays (aka quick mask)

Photoshop 5.0 and 5.5

Introduced: May 1998

Codename: Strange Cargo

Features

Added History (multiple undos)

Color Management

Magnetic Lasso

Editable type and type layers

Layer Effects

Measure Tool

Photoshop 5.5 (February 1999)

Save for Web

Extract and Image Ready

Image Slicing and Rollover effects for web Graphics

Web Photo Gallery Automation

Magic Eraser/Background Eraser

Photoshop 6.0

Introduced: September 2000

Codename: Venus in Firs

Features

Vector Shapes

Liquify filter

Layer Styles and Blending

Text Warp

Content Layers

Photoshop 7.0

Introduced: March 2002

Codename: Liquid Sky

Features

Healing Brush

Camera RAW

Painting

Polygon Lasso Tool

Next page: Photoshop CS and CC timeline