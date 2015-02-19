Topics

Timeline: every version of Photoshop ever

See how Photoshop has grown with this timeline of its key features, toolbars, and splash screens.

Photoshop is celebrating its 25th anniversary, so we thought we'd join in the festivities as the world's favourite photo editing software hits the quarter-century.

Photoshop has changed a lot over its 25 years, but have you ever wondered exactly by how much and when your favourite can't-live-without features were added? Well, wonder no more as we bring you the definitive Photoshop features timeline.

Photoshop 1.0

Introduced: February 1990 for Mac

Codename: None

Features

  • Lasso Tool
  • Crop
  • Magic Wand
  • Eyedrop Tool
  • Smudge Tool
  • Stretch/Shrink
  • Hue/Saturation adjustments
  • Feathered Edges
  • Blur Tool
  • Gradient Tool

Photoshop 2.0 and 2.5

Introduced: June 1991

Codename: Fast Eddie

Features

  • Added CMYK
  • Added Paths
  • Pen Tool

Photoshop 2.5 (November 1992)

  • Added Windows version
  • Added 16-bit support
  • Palettes

Photoshop 3.0

Introduced: September 1994

Codename: Tiger Mountain

Features

  • Added Layers
  • Tabbed Palettes

Photoshop 4.0

Introduced: November 1996

Codename: Big Electric Cat

Features

  • Added Actions
  • Added Adjustment Layers
  • Added rubylith overlays (aka quick mask)

Photoshop 5.0 and 5.5

Introduced: May 1998

Codename: Strange Cargo

Features

  • Added History (multiple undos)
  • Color Management
  • Magnetic Lasso
  • Editable type and type layers
  • Layer Effects
  • Measure Tool

Photoshop 5.5 (February 1999)

  • Save for Web
  • Extract and Image Ready
  • Image Slicing and Rollover effects for web Graphics
  • Web Photo Gallery Automation
  • Magic Eraser/Background Eraser

Photoshop 6.0

Introduced: September 2000

Codename: Venus in Firs

Features

  • Vector Shapes
  • Liquify filter
  • Layer Styles and Blending
  • Text Warp
  • Content Layers

Photoshop 7.0

Introduced: March 2002

Codename: Liquid Sky

Features

  • Healing Brush
  • Camera RAW
  • Painting
  • Polygon Lasso Tool

Next page: Photoshop CS and CC timeline

