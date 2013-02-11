Who Are You? 2

Arts University Bournemouth is offering teenagers the opportunity to get their creative work out there and displayed on over 100 JCDecaux billboards around the United Kingdom. The second annual Who Are You? competition has opened for 14- to 19-year-olds to enter their work. Simply create a piece that expresses who you are, using art, design or photography.

The idea is to give young creatives a chance to boost their educational and career prospects at a time when the government is cutting funding to arts education, and when tuition fees have rocketed to £9000 a year. Plus, according to AUB research, 64.6 per cent of people in the UK gave up on their career dream before the age of 20.

Judges include modern Pop artist Stuart Semple, and the renowned photographer Rankin. "It’s disappointing to see that nearly two thirds of people in the UK give up on their dream careers by the time they are 20," says Rankin. "It's never too late. At 21, I was actually training to be an accountant before I gave it all up to pursue my dream of becoming a photographer - and I’ve never looked back."

The closing date for entries is 11 March 2013, and one crucial stipulation is that the work must be landscape in orientation. You don't have to live in the UK to enter. After the judges have narrowed the shortlist, 20 winners will be chosen by a public vote on Facebook. Good luck - there's a video on entering below and you can find more information on the competition's website.