This artist shouldn’t have to prove that her Dungeons and Dragons art is real

"This witch hunt is making me sick”, says artist of AI allegations.

Artwork created by artist Katerina Ladon for Dungeons & Dragons
(Image credit: Katerina Ladon)

The rise of AI technology has (understandably) made many of us a little suspicious of the art that we see online and frequently the internet's AI accusations have been correct – until now. After Dungeons & Dragons posted a promo for its new player handbook, fans were quick to call the artwork a product of AI – something that artist Katerina Ladon was quick to dispel.

There are countless AI art generators available, so it's understandable why suspicions have grown around the origins of online art. This latest AI controversy is a rare (but somewhat relieving) case that shows human-made art is still very much alive.

