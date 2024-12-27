New AI art magazine shows its time to take the medium seriously (even if it's hilarious)

Highlights include 'Girl in a Pizza Dress'.

AI art remains hugely controversial but it's attracting more and more attention on the art scene. Botto, a fully autonomous 'AI artist' has been setting new milestones in the history of AI art with its art sales, and now there's a physical magazine dedicated to AI art.

Called simply the AI Art Magazine (perhaps they could have asked an AI to suggest a more creative title), the mag will be published twice a year as a "vital chronicle of this transformative moment in art history". It features AI art chosen by a jury comprising 10 humans and an AI-generated bot called Xiaomi.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

