Why the fears of AI model collapse may be overstated

News
By
published

AI meltdown isn't guaranteed yet.

AI is revolutionising everything from the development of drugs to the creation of design assets via the best AI image generators. But while models have been getting more and more powerful over the past two years, there's been a growing amount of concern about so-called AI model collapse. 

The fear is that we're reaching the point where generative AI models have become as good as they can and that future AI models will decline in quality due to AI cannibalisation. As we've reported before, research has shown that training AI image generators on AI images quickly leads to a deterioration in output. Something similar happens with chatbots, with training on synthetic data leading to increasingly nonsensical results. But is an AI meltdown really inevitable?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles