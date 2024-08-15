Forget the bubble, AI is here to stay in the creative sectors

Even if the bubble birds, generative AI will continue to drive innovation in creative tech.

AI written on a colourful pattern
(Image credit: Andriy Onufriyenko via Getty Images)

Recent stock market turbulence, and the drop in the price of AI-related tech shares in particular, has led many to wonder if the euphoria about the potential value of AI was misguided. It's probably too early to make that call, and all eyes will be on Nvidia when it reports quarterly results on 28 August. 

But one thing is for sure. Even if the precipitous growth of AI stocks has come to an end for now, AI in the creative sector is here to stay and it will continue to drive many of the biggest innovations in the years to come.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

