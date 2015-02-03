5 new Disney movies that could be a bigger hit than Frozen

No one could have predicted the impact Frozen, Disney's updated version of the Snow Queen, had on the world in 2014. Almost every parent will have seen the animated adventures of Elsa and Olaf more than a few times by now. And there's more to come, with these first images from the next Frozen adventure, Frozen Fever, released today...

But if all that has you starting to shudder, then here's the antidote. Disney has plenty more up its sleeve to entertain us in 2015 and beyond, from franchise sequels to brand new animated adventures. Here we take a sneak peek at what's in store....

01. Moana

An early release of concept art for Moana

Frozen's success has prompted Disney to bring forward its next princess movie from 2018 to 2016. The animation follows a Polynesian princess on a quest to find a fabled island, accompanied by a pot bellied pig. Along the way she encounters a demigod named Maui, massive sea creatures, weird underworlds, and ancient folklore.

Moana will be Disney's second Pacific Islander heroine (the first being Lilo in 2002's Lilo & Stitch) and its fifth princess of colour. Ron Clements and John Musker will take the helm, making their first move into CG animation after directing The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and The Princess And The Frog.

Moana sees Disney return to the Pacific Islands for the first time since Lilo & Stitch

Although initially rumoured to be made in hand-drawn/computer-animated technique introduced with Disney's short film Paperman, Musker said that it is "far too early to apply the Paperman hybrid technique to a feature. The Meander digital in-betweening interface still has a host of production issues (including color) that need to be perfected."

However, Bleeding Cool has reported Moana will feature a new, painterly style of CG, so we're intrigued as to what that will look like.

02. Finding Dory

Dory, Marlin and the gang are back

Just keep swimming, just keep swimming... The much-anticipated sequel to Finding Nemo has been in development since 2005 but now finally has a release date of June 17, 2016. Finding Dory will see the return of Dory (who is revealed to be a witch doctor), Nemo, Marlin, and the Tank Gang.

Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton will write and direct, while Ellen DeGeneres, who has campaigned vorciferously for a sequel via her talk show, will return as the voice of Dory. But it's unlikely Alexander Gould will be reprising the role of Nemo, which he voiced in 2003 at nine years old, as we're guessing his voice is a bit deeper now.

