Clever animation captures the glory days of Nintendo

It's crazy to think that Nintendo is now almost 33 years old. Arriving on our radars back in 1980, the gaming giants have given us the likes of the Gameboy, the Super Nintendo, the Nintendo 64, and most recently the Wii U.

Nintendo in a nutshell

Art director and motion designer Anthony Veloso decided to showcase his love for Nintendo by creating this clever little animation depicting the company's 33-year reign.

The short video showcases the array of consoles that Nintendo has crafted for the gaming community, including the Nintendo DS, the Nintendo Game Cube and Nintendo 3DS.

The gorgeous vectors used within the animation were designed by Quentin Dron.

