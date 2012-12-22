The top 5 video games trailers of 2012

Over the past few years, games trailers have developed into something that the finest movie directors would be proud of. As the games industry continues to thrive, the trailers get bigger, better and ballsier. Advertisements for the likes of Assassin's Creed and Call of Duty have managed to make it onto cinema screens across the world, with most of us thinking that they're actually films. Let's face it, with their ever-evolving storylines, character development, and stunning graphic expertise games are beginning to take over the entertainment world.

Here, we take a look at the five very best games trailers of the year. We must warn you though, some of the content shown in the trailers contains strong violence, plenty of blood and some swearing. You totally already knew that, right?

05. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Now, this is a trailer that packs all the punches. There's a teasing sinister-like narrative, a futuristic look, and plenty of explosives to get your thumbs waggling in excitement. The first Black Ops release was one of the best selling games of all time and it seems the makers have left no Michael Bay influence unturned.

For more information, visit the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 website.

04. Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil is bringing out its sixth game? You betcha! As one of the most beloved games franchises out there - as well as a host of films - this trailer was always going to be pretty special. The opening gave us chills to the bone and if the rest of the content is anything to go by, Resident Evil 6 looks pretty promising. And news just in, this game will allow you to play as a creature!

For more information, visit the Resident Evil 6 website.

03. Assassin's Creed 3

Assassin's Creed continues to be a firm favourite in the gaming world, with the first two releases continually making best games lists across the world. This trailer has made quite a stir among fans, as it was showcased ahead of blockbusters such as The Amazing Spider-Man and The Dark Knight Rises. We love that the creators have opted for a live action trailer instead of game-play; it certainly makes it stand out for all the right reasons.

For more information, visit the Assassin's Creed 3 website.

02. Hitman: Absolution

Hitman: Absolution is the fifth installment from makers IO Interactive, promising more focus on action and gameplay. Originally starting out on the PC, the Hitman franchise has gone on to become one of the most beloved stealth games out there. This trailer proves that Hitman: Absolution will once again follow Agent 47 (and rightly so, as he continues to proves he's pretty badass). The trailer also shows us the delights of bondage nuns - what's not to like, eh?

For more information, visit the Hitman: Absolution website.

01. The Last of Us

We know that technically this trailer was released in the wild in December of last year but seeing as the game itself isn't actually being released until 2013, we figured 2012 was a happy medium. Brought to us by Naughty Dog (the team behind the Uncharted games), The Last of Us has already swept the Game Critics E3 video game awards with five wins including Best of Show. Take a look at the trailer to see what all the fuss is about.

For more information, visit The Last of Us website.