I've used all of xTool's laser craft machines, and never expected the new M1 Ultra to have $600 off for Prime Day

Get a massive $600 / £500 off the new xTool M1 Ultra by going off-Amazon and visiting the brand's own store. This new 4-in-1 laser craft machine can also cut, score, engrave and more. It only released in August and xTool is already offering a discount, get the xTool M1 Ultra for $1,699.99 $1,099.99 / £1,599 £1,099 at xTool. (The same link works for both US and UK deals, just select your country.)

I've actually been using this laser machine since before it launched, my review is due on Creative Bloq very soon, but from experience I can say this is an excellent and inventive way into using laser machines for crafting. The xTool M1 Ultra features a diode laser module (choose from 10W or 20W) as well as a blade, pen and ink jet tool modules that simply clip in and off.

It means the xTool M1 Ultra can kind of do everything, all in one machine, often in the same project, so whether you want to cut, engrave, foil, print, draw or more, this machine can really do it all across a wide range of materials from wood and plastic to engraving on cakes.

The xTool M1 Ultra is the newer version of the xTool M1, a laser cutter I reviewed previously, and it betters the older model in every aspect. But if price is a consideration, xTool is also offering the original M1 for less too, get the xTool M1 for $1,499 $799 / £1,149 £719. Both deals are Prime Day exclusives, so they do end in three days. For more laser cutters, read my best laser laser cutters and engravers guide.

xTool M1 Ultra: $1,699.99 $1,099.99 at xTool

Save $600: The new xTool M1 Ultra can do everything, from accurate laser cutting and engraving to scoring, drawing and ink printing - simply clip in the required module, load a design and press 'Start'. An easy way to upgrade to laser machine crafting.

xTool M1: $1,499 $799 at xTool

Save $700: The older M1 model remain a could laser cutter and like the Ultra is pitched at crafters and hobbyists. It set the way for multi-use craft machines, and one a Red Dot Design Award. This one features a laser for engraving and cutting as well as a rotary blade for material cutting and Cricut-like projects. Read my xTool M1 review for more details.