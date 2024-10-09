I've used all of xTool's laser craft machines, and never expected the new M1 Ultra to have $600 off for Prime Day

A surprising price drop.

Prime Day deals laser machines
(Image credit: xTool)

Get a massive $600 / £500 off the new xTool M1 Ultra by going off-Amazon and visiting the brand's own store. This new 4-in-1 laser craft machine can also cut, score, engrave and more. It only released in August and xTool is already offering a discount, get the xTool M1 Ultra for $1,699.99 $1,099.99 / £1,599 £1,099 at xTool. (The same link works for both US and UK deals, just select your country.)

I've actually been using this laser machine since before it launched, my review is due on Creative Bloq very soon, but from experience I can say this is an excellent and inventive way into using laser machines for crafting. The xTool M1 Ultra features a diode laser module (choose from 10W or 20W) as well as a blade, pen and ink jet tool modules that simply clip in and off.

xTool M1 Ultra: $1,699.99 $1,099.99 at xToolSave $600:

xTool M1 Ultra: $1,699.99 $1,099.99 at xTool
Save $600: The new xTool M1 Ultra can do everything, from accurate laser cutting and engraving to scoring, drawing and ink printing - simply clip in the required module, load a design and press 'Start'. An easy way to upgrade to laser machine crafting.

View Deal
xTool M1: $1,499 $799 at xToolSave $700:

xTool M1: $1,499 $799 at xTool
Save $700: The older M1 model remain a could laser cutter and like the Ultra is pitched at crafters and hobbyists. It set the way for multi-use craft machines, and one a Red Dot Design Award. This one features a laser for engraving and cutting as well as a rotary blade for material cutting and Cricut-like projects. Read my xTool M1 review for more details.

View Deal
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

