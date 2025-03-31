How to use negative space to accurately draw hands

How-to
By published

Learn this unique pro technique for better sketching.

To nail hand drawings, stop overcomplicating the anatomy and focus on the core shapes and movement. By breaking hands down into simple forms, you'll be able t sketch them confidently – whether from a model or straight from your imagination. While hands are infamous for being tricky, a few smart sketching techniques can make all the difference.

In this tutorial you can discover how to use negative space to make your proportions as accurate as possible. This is a technique that enables you to find the balance and accurate proportions in an object, like a hand, that you're drawing. If you find this tutorial helpful then you'll like Kate Oleska's gesture drawing tutorial and Brynn Metheney's guide to simplifying hand drawing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Jake Spicer
Jake Spicer
Artist and author

Jake is an artist, author of a bestselling series of how to draw books and head tutor of independent drawing school Draw. He regularly works for The V&A Museum, The National Portrait Gallery and BBC amongst others.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.