We need to talk about Meghan Markle’s As Ever branding

News
By published

Are we being sold a tradwife fantasy?

Meghan Markle cooking on a stovetop in an apron
(Image credit: Netflix)

Since its announcement early last year, Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand has been under intense scrutiny, yet beneath the logo controversies and copyright qualms lies a more troubling issue – the unattainable tradwife fantasy. As Ever (formally American Riviera Orchard) has an undeniably strong brand aesthetic, meeting at the intersection of regal tradition and minimalist Montecito glamour. Yet upon further inspection, I begin to question if the brand is innocently shilling expensive jams or, in fact, promoting an archaic lifestyle steeped in patriarchal values.

While all iconic brands have their own unique identity, Markle's brand is a fusion of traditional homemaker aesthetics embellished with faux royal flair. From its cursive logo to its pastoral imagery, the brand oozes a curated elegance unattainable to many, seemingly selling a lifestyle steeped in purity and outdated traditionalism.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

