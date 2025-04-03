Since its announcement early last year, Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand has been under intense scrutiny, yet beneath the logo controversies and copyright qualms lies a more troubling issue – the unattainable tradwife fantasy. As Ever (formally American Riviera Orchard) has an undeniably strong brand aesthetic, meeting at the intersection of regal tradition and minimalist Montecito glamour. Yet upon further inspection, I begin to question if the brand is innocently shilling expensive jams or, in fact, promoting an archaic lifestyle steeped in patriarchal values.

While all iconic brands have their own unique identity, Markle's brand is a fusion of traditional homemaker aesthetics embellished with faux royal flair. From its cursive logo to its pastoral imagery, the brand oozes a curated elegance unattainable to many, seemingly selling a lifestyle steeped in purity and outdated traditionalism.

From As Ever's minimalist website to its stylised Instagram page, signs of its tradwife-esque brand positioning are clear. Featuring rustic shots of Markle amongst her grassy acres of land or tinkering with styled snaps of berry-ladened French toast set upon spotless linen tablecloths, there's an almost dystopian purity to As Ever's meticulous branding. Hinging on Markle's passion for "cooking, entertaining and hostessing", the brand paints an image of high-class aesthetics that inadvertently play to stereotypical gender roles.

To an extent all luxury brands sell a 'fantasy' of sorts, yet it's the benign traditionalism of Markle's brand that raises concerns. Due to her monarchistic ties, Markle's classy, regal-inspired branding was perhaps written in the stars presenting a golden opportunity to play on (and subvert) tradition. Instead of creating a new, more relatable era for royalty her brand only serves to reinforce decades of regal archaism.

Whether Markle's brand actively promotes a tradwife lifestyle is up for dispute, yet As Ever's strong rooting in traditional values is undeniable and her "curated" personal involvement in the brand only intensifies its troubling implications. Towing the line between public figure and influencer, Meghan launches her brand as an invitation to a lifestyle that few women can sustain – a peek behind the curtain at a dystopian wonderland of pastoral purity.

