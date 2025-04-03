Ninja Turtles and Popeye star in these lively, action-packed illustrations

Jon is a lifelong comic book artist with a career that has spanned over two decades. His work has been published by all major comic book companies, and is known for its energetic style and chibi characters. Here we look at a few of his illustrations and find out about his inspiration.

Ninja Turtles 1980s Alley Cover

(Image credit: Jon Sommariva)

“I had tons of fun drawing this version of the Turtles. My goal was to capture the feeling I got playing the old arcade game.”

Popeye cover: Olive is fed up

(Image credit: Jon Sommariva)

“I love the old rubber hose animation style of the 30s, and felt this would be a good chance to explore that in my own style.”

Chibi Harley Quinn

(Image credit: Jon Sommariva)

“I have drawn many versions of Harley, but the original suit is always my favourite. I was asked to draw her in my chibi style for this particular commission.”

Gracie and the Frog balloons

(Image credit: Jon Sommariva)

“Gracie is from the graphic novel Neverlanders I co-created with Tom Taylor. This was a birthday present, hence the balloons!”

See more of Jon's work on his Instagram.

