Tiny art celebrated in new Post-It note drawing book by renowned artist, Aron Wiesenfeld

Inspiration
By published

Collection of detailed drawings launches on Kickstarter today.

drawings on Post-It notes in black ink
(Image credit: Aron Wiesenfeld)

Acclaimed painter Aron Wiesenfeld has gained fans around the world, including filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro and cartoonists Mike Mignola, Jim Lee and Kevin Eastmen. His beautifully intricate ink drawings on Post-It notes are wonderfully mesmerising and we're delighted to exclusively announce that Aron is launching a Kickstarter for a new book that pulls together 100 of these drawings.

The new book will be called Playtime: The Post-It Note Drawings and will see these detailed yet miniature drawings interspersed with short writings and poems. It will have a deluxe hardcover and is sure to be an inspiring art book to dip in and out of.

Image 1 of 5
Post-It note drawings with black ink
(Image credit: Aron Wiesenfeld)
Image 1 of 4
Post-It note drawings with black ink
(Image credit: Aron Wiesenfeld)

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder 

