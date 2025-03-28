Tiny art celebrated in new Post-It note drawing book by renowned artist, Aron Wiesenfeld

Acclaimed painter Aron Wiesenfeld has gained fans around the world, including filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro and cartoonists Mike Mignola, Jim Lee and Kevin Eastmen. His beautifully intricate ink drawings on Post-It notes are wonderfully mesmerising and we're delighted to exclusively announce that Aron is launching a Kickstarter for a new book that pulls together 100 of these drawings.

The new book will be called Playtime: The Post-It Note Drawings and will see these detailed yet miniature drawings interspersed with short writings and poems. It will have a deluxe hardcover and is sure to be an inspiring art book to dip in and out of.

"I think of these small drawings like short stories, they are based on inspiration that I found in daily life,” said Aron. “My hope is that you will browse through it on a rainy day, and be inspired too."

Like many great projects, Playtime: The Post-It Note Drawings was born out of restrictions. "It's always good to put limitations on yourself," says Aron. “In this series I only allowed myself to use black pens on a 3x3-inch square of yellow paper. It became a challenge to see if I could capture some of the key elements I love in large oil paintings: mood, atmosphere, time of day, weather conditions, character, and story...

"One of my heroes is Gustave Doré, who, constrained by the printing limitations of his time, was able to tell visual stories that felt like paintings, but limited to only using black and white engraving lines."

We wouldn't be surprised if this book smashes through its Kickstarter target. You can sign up for the Kickstarter and learn more about the project here.