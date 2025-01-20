Mike Mignola says his new graphic novel is "entirely made of the stuff I love"

News
By
published

The Hellboy creator's new comic book, Bowling With Corpses, is steeped in myth and folklore.

Mike Mignola redefined how comics can be made, what they should look like and what they can be with Hellboy. Now, 30 years on the artist's new shared universe, Bowling With Corpses and Other Strange Tales From Lands Unknown, is set to shake things up all over again.

"It is entirely made of the stuff I love about old stories—myths and folklore," says Mike about the new folklore-inspired fantasy anthology, written by Ben Stenbeck and illustrated with Mike Mignola's trademark bold, minimalist and atmospheric art style.

Image 1 of 8
Mike Mignola, Bowling With Corpses; pages from a comic book with zombies and vampires
(Image credit: Mike Mignola)

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

