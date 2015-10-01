Hellboy artist releases 6 new illustrations

Fegredo is known for his work on the Hellboy comics

Duncan Fegredo is probably most well-known for his illustrative contributions to the Hellboy comic series – most notably, Hellboy: Darkness Calls, Hellboy: The Wild Hunt and Hellboy: The Storm & The Fury.

Whilst he continues to worth with author Mike Mignola, Fegredo still has time to show off his original, inking skills with these incredible Hellboy illustrations. With pieces showcasing the character in various states of age and anger, the inspiration they'll conjure up is off the charts.

If – like us – you've fallen in love with the creations, you'll be pleased to know you can purchase a print of each, with all of them printed on 250gsm Tintoretto Gesso paper. At only £25 each and signed by the artist himself, any comic book fan will want to snap these up.

The prints measures approximately 11.5x16.5 inches

Fegredo perfectly captures the essence of the character

The original ink drawings are breath-taking

Any Hellboy fan will be able to appreciate the intricacy

Larger scenes featuring other characters were also created

