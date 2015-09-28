40 ways to stay creative

Click image to enlarge

If you're suffering with post-weekend blues, or simply in need of a little inspiration, this handy infographic may be just what you need. Created by the team at Layerform, the graphic lists 40 ways in which you can help beat creative block.

Read any good books lately? Or visited a museum? With this great list of ideas you'll get your creative mojo back in no time.

