You'll never name all 50 references in this Halloween illustration

Click this snippet of the illustration to see the full sized project

Halloween is a time for dressing up, stuffing your face with your favourite sweets and, of course, scaring yourself silly with your favourite horror movies. Over the years, many iconic characters have been created just to give us the heebie-jeebies, with some of the best movie monster designs creeping their way into pop culture.

We'll never know exactly what makes a good movie monster – from sharks to marshmallow men, there have certainly been a few unlikely successes. Here, illustrator Sam Taylor created an epic ode to all things horror for a special competition over on Little White Lies. "This took me quite a while to do – LWL gave me a big list of people I should include," he explains.

"I also hid a bunch of non-horror film guys in there too, like Guile from Streetfighter and Mr Burns when he looks like an alien." Think you can name all 50? You can head on over to the competition for your chance to win one of 10 signed and exclusive A2 giclee art prints. We think Taylor's done an incredible job of capturing our favourite creepers.

[via Little White Lies]

Did you manage to name all 50 references? Let us know in the comments box below!