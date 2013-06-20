Movie scenes recreated with paper cut-outs

Artist Brittany Lee combines some of her favourite pasttimes - design, animation and movies - to create these vibrant paper art movie scenes. Now a freelance artist, Lee worked as a visual developer for Disney previously, so you can see where the inspiration for many of her pieces comes from.

Choosing key scenes from films including Snow White, The Lion King, Harry Potter, The Little Mermaid and Where the Wild Things are, Lee pays meticulous attention to detail with her cut outs, layering each scene to give it a sense of depth.

It's hard to imagine how much time and skill it took to cut each individual shape needed, let alone place together to build each movie scene. And if that wasn't impressive enough, Lee also manages to use shape and colour to convey each character's emotion perfectly.

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Have you seen any inspiring art projects recently? Let us know in the comments below!