Beautiful geometric branding for custom jewellery

This pastel colours pop out of this brilliant branding

Teaming geometric patterns with gorgeous pastel colours, Sydney-based Olivia King is the designer behind this beautiful jewellery branding and packaging design. It's based on her love of triangles - a love that extends to the jewellery itself, which is designed by the customers themselves using a personalisation app.

Olivia explains: "Using a selection of native Australian materials, and hand-painted wood, the first prototype designs were endless; I realised the potential for the project where the designs were those of the customers themselves. Using the Trig app, each piece is unique the tastes and style of those making them, with colour, shape and material options available in multiple variations."

The final products are finished with natural oils and packaged in bright boxes with personalised thank-you cards. From the accessories themselves to the branding and packaging, the design aesthetic is wonderfully consistent, with the pop-out colours and geometric approach working together beautifully.

See more of Olivia's work over on her Behance page.

