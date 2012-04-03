Computer Arts 200: Quark fights back

If you want a handy go-to demonstration of the difference between Computer Arts now and Computer Arts then, here you go. This news story about exciting new developments from Quark was thought to be just the ticket for issue 1’s lead news story. Back then, of course, it truly was QuarkXPress as far as the eye could see in the publishing business, but Adobe's PageMaker was starting to look like a threat and Quark had serious plans to buy out Adobe in order to get rid of PageMaker. What actually happened is that Adobe turned Quark down, PageMaker became InDesign and the rest, as they say, is history.

Quark fights back

Quark inc., makers of QuarkXPress, the magazine and publishing worlds’ favourite page layout program, has announced a range of products and upgrades intended to take back the initiative in both the traditional print-based media and the thriving new digital publishing markets. Responding to the threat from Adobe Systems, which recently implemented HTML and Adobe Acrobat multimedia support in version 6.0 of PageMaker, Quark has updated XPress and released two new product lines: Immedia, a multimedia authoring system, and Xposure, a completely new image editing suite.



QuarkXPress 4.0, due for release early next year, includes features which improve its handling of longer documents, such as automated indexing and table of contents generation. Other enhancements include character-based style sheets which work alongside traditional paragraph-based style-sheets by applying attribute sets to text selections, unlimited tab stops in any paragraph, and support for Apple's ColorSync 2.0 colour matching technology. QuarkPrint page setup is built-in. allowing printing of discontinuous page ranges and multiple colour plates. Also included is document compression, 32-bit support for Windows 95 and NT PC users, and strong integration with Quark‘s new multimedia products.

This is what we used to make Computer Arts in 1995. Not on a PC, though.

QuarkXposure is a completely new kind of object-oriented image editor. Conventional editors work on bitmaps and vectors, but Xposure creates an object-oriented database of editing operations that aren't ‘fixed’ until the document is exported to another application. This means edits can be indefinitely changed, reordered or deleted at any time. Xposure also introduces a new design tool called a lens which can group object-oriented operations within a movable selection area. This makes it easy to apply multiple undo operations to text and graphics on any part of a page.



QuarkImmedia takes Quark’s expertise to the digital publishing market by offering what is in effect a full-featured multimedia extension for existing users of XPress that can be used for CD authoring and Internet on-line publishing. Although Immedia runs on top of XPress 3.32 using Xtensions technology, it will be sold as a separate product. However, XPress isn't required to view finished projects. Immedia includes a stand-alone Viewer with display, browser and print capabilities, which will be freely published on the Internet. Unlike competing products, Immedia uses a page-based metaphor which DTP and page-layout professionals will already be familiar with. State of the art compression techniques are used to reduce files to a minimum. Immedia documents can be managed with the QPS system. and are compatible with the QuarkXPress Passport system. AIFF, AIFF-C, .WAV sound and QuickTime video file formats will be supported directly.

