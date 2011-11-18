Discover a world of motion at onedotzero 2011

New for this year's onedotzero_adventures in motion festival are a whole new range of themes and creative strands, which range form live audio-visual performances to 3D and interactive installations. You'll also be able to enjoy a live version of Sufferrosa, the award-winning internet neo-noir movie by Dawid Marcinkowski.

As usual some of the world's top motion graphics artists will be attending the event, including Michel Gondry, Daniels, Yoann Lemoine, Edouard Salier and Takahiro Yauda. You can find out more from the video preview below:

Mapping + music

The onedotzero festival is also hosting a whole series of innervisions talks, panels and workshops, with special emphasis on project mapping tips and technniques.

Other highlights include a night of music video creativity with comedian Adam Buxton, who'll be taking an irreverent look at the ground-breaking video work of Icelandic pop princess Bjrk.

The onedotzero_adventures in motion festival 2011 runs from Wednesday 23 November to Sunday 23 November at BFI Southbank in London. Tickets for each event cost £9.50 per person or £6.75 (concessions). Some events are free, but you will need to book in advance to get a place. To book go to the BFI Southbank website