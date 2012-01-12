February 2012 (#197)

We were privileged this month to spend a rather long time with top branding agency Landor Associates. Why? Well, it was for the reason of getting under the skin of the agency, drilling down exactly how it crafts amazing brand solutions for its clients. What we came away with is an expert five-point approach to branding that will be invaluable if you’ve ever had to do this kind of work – and let’s face it, it’s pretty likely. Grab the latest issue now to see how Peter Knapp and his team build successful brands for their clients.



Elsewhere in this issue we get slightly teary as we visit Airside as it closes its doors. We’ve grown up with this iconic agency and we’ll miss its diverse and always hugely creative output. Read interviews with the three founders – including what they’re going to be doing next – on page 40 of the magazine, and don't forget to watch them in our Studio Life documentary on the DVD.

The new year is now in full swing and January blues have (just about) vanished, so what better time to collaborate with a fellow creative on an exciting project? If you’re unsure how to begin the process, check out our top 10 feature, as part of the design manual. Plus as a special treat, this month we've an amazing free book of puzzles and quizzes to help blow the last of the Christmas cobwebs away.



Oh, and in case you haven’t already, check out Computer Arts Collection – a new launch from the CA brand. With different paper stocks throughout, fluoro inks and of course in-depth, focused features and interviews, it makes a great addition to your studio bookshelf.



