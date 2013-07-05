Topics

Fotolia presents: Alexey Samsonov

By () Graphic design  

Russian creative Alexey Samsonov, aka Somistar, is next up in season two of Fotolia's TEN collection. We caught up with him to find out more

Once a month, Fotolia makes a PSD file created by one of the world's top digital artists available as a free download. The project, currently in its second year, is called TEN. July's image comes courtesy of Moscow-based image specialist Alexey Samsonov.

We caught up with him to find out more ...

Computer Arts: How did you get involved with TEN?
Alexey Samsonov: I was departing for Bali Island when Fotolia offered me the chance to participate in TEN. So it became my motivation and inspiration to draw the island where I was travelling to, as I imagined it.

CA: Is travel your main inspiration?
AS: I get a lot of inspiration when I travel, when I talk with new people, learn about their cultures, when I see new places. And, of course, music inspires me, too.

CA: How did you get into design?
AS: I stumbled into design accidentally. I was an admin in a company, but was practicing photography and Photoshop. Later my hobby turned into my work. I succeeded mostly because I worked in creative studios and agencies, and also because I had made many contacts in that circle.

Samsonov's artwork will be available free for 24 hours in PSD format on Wednesday 10 July. Visit: www.tenbyfotolia.com

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles