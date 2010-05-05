Graduate show listings 2010

There's no better way of tapping into the freshest design talent than attending the annual graduate shows. Before they've even uploaded their works to their blogs, never mind landed their first clients, final-year students across the UK are exhibiting work that will offer a preview of where the UK design scene is headed - and who is going to lead it.

Computer Arts' first Graduate Show Listing forms part of our Graduate Showcase 2010 publications and events series which showcases and celebrates this year's graduating design talent across the field of graphic design, illustration, animation, broadcast design and web design.

There's a lot to look forward to in 2010, and the events outlined here are just the beginning. While we've made every effort to be thorough with the listings, if there are any other dates or institutions that you think Computer Arts readers should know about, email graduateshowcase@futurenet.com

LONDON | SOUTH EAST | SOUTH WEST | EAST OF ENGLAND | EAST MIDLANDS | WEST MIDLANDS | NORTH EAST | NORTH WEST | YORKSHIRE & HUMBERSIDE | SCOTLAND | WALES | GROUP SHOWS



LONDON

Camberwell College of Arts

Peckham Road

London

SE5 8UF

www.camberwell.arts.ac.uk

+44 (0)20 7514 6384

Dates: 22-26 June

Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design

Southampton Row

London

WC1B 4AP

www.csm.arts.ac.uk

+44 (0)20 7514 7023

Dates: End of June TBC

Chelsea College of Art and Design

16 John Islip Street

London

SW1P 4JU

www.chelsea.arts.ac.uk

+44 (0)207 514 7751

Dates: 19-25 June

City and Guilds Art School

124 Kennington Park Road

London

SE11 4DJ

www.cityandguildsartschool.ac.uk

+44 (0)207 735 2306

Dates: 23-27 June

Goldsmiths College

Lewisham Way

New Cross

London

SE14 6NW

www.goldsmiths.ac.uk

+44 (0)207 919 7702

Dates: 04-07 June

Venue: Free Range, Old Truman Brewery, 91-95 Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL

Havering College of Further & Higher Education

Ardleigh Green Road

Hornchurch

Essex

RM11 2LL

www.havering-college.ac.uk

+44 (0)1708 455 011

Dates: 15-19 June

Brunel University

Uxbridge

Middlesex

UB8 3PH

www.brunel.ac.uk

+44 (0)1895 274000

Dates: 8-10 June

Venue: Business Design Centre

Middlesex University

Chase Side

Barnet

London

EN4 8HT

www.mdx.ac.uk

+44 (0)20 8411 5093

Dates: 03-07 June

Venue: Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London E1



Knights Park Campus

Grange Road

Kingston upon Thames

KT1 2QJ

www.kingston.ac.uk/degreeshow

+44 (0)208 417 9000

Dates: 5-11 June 2010



The Undergraduate Degree Show for the Faculty of Art, Design & Architecture at Kingston University promises to be a great celebration of student achievement. Over the years the Faculty has produced many of the world's leading creative practitioners who have gone on to shape new thinking and new work in many areas of practice across the world, and this year's finalists will be no exception. This year's show is an opportunity to get an exciting insight into the creative thinking of a new generation, and is a chance to meet the remarkable students.

KLC School of Design

Unit 503 The Chambers,

Chelsea Harbour

London

SW10 0XF

www.klc.co.uk

+44 (0)207 376 3377

Dates: 05-07 July

London College of Communication

Elephant & Castle

London

SE1 6SB

www.lcc.arts.ac.uk

+44 (0)207 514 6569

Dates: 24 June-01 July

London Metropolitan University

277 Holloway Road

London

N7 8HN

www.londonmet.ac.uk

+44 (0)207 423 0000

Dates: 16-20 July

Venue: Central House, 59-63 Whitechapel High Street, London E1 7PF

41 Commercial Road, London, E1 1LA



Kensington Gore

London

SW7 2EU

www.rca.ac.uk

+44 (0)207 590 4444

Dates: 28 May-04 July

Venue: As above and Royal College of Art Battersea, Howie Street, London SW11 4AS



The Royal College of Art's annual graduate summer shows take place as four separate exhibitions this year across the College's two campuses in Kensington and Battersea. Over 400 art and design postgraduate students will exhibit work, which includes Animation, Communication Art & Design, Design Interactions, Photography and Printmaking. All shows are free (except Show Fashion) and most work will be for sale. For a list of all the shows with dates and opening times, please visit the RCA website or call 0207 590 4498.

University of East London

Docklands Campus

University Way

London

E16 2RD

www.uel.ac.uk

+44 (0)208 223 3000

Dates: 03 June-TBC

The Visual Arts Degree Show is one part of the AVA Showcase '10 which includes internal and external exhibitions (including D&AD New Blood and Free Range) showcasing the work of graduating students including those in the Digital Arts & Visual Communication (DAVC) subject area. The DAVC philosophy is one of 'convergent practice' where students are encouraged to be well prepared, use creative approaches to problem solving and be adaptable practitioners for the continually changing creative industries workplace. Over 50% of current DAVC students now study two-subject combined degree programmes.

University of Greenwich

30 Park Row

London

SE10 9LS

www.greenwich.ac.uk

+44 (0)208 331 8000

Dates: 03-07 June

Venue: Free Range, Old Truman Brewery, 91-95 Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL

Wimbledon College of Art

Merton Hall Road

London

SW19 3QA

www.wimbledon.arts.ac.uk

+44 (0)207 514 9641

Dates: 18-23 June

The Arts University College at Bournemouth

Wallisdown

Poole

Dorset

BH12 5HH

www.aucb.ac.uk

+44 (0)1202 533 011

Dates: 24 June-01 July

An opportunity to see graduating students' work from all degree courses in a series of shows and exhibitions across the campus. A number of courses also hold exhibitions in London. For further information visit www.aucb.ac.uk/summerseason.

Barking & Dagenham College

Dagenham Road

Romford

Essex

RM7 0XU

www.barkingdagenhamcollege.ac.uk

+44 (0)1708 770 000

Dates: 22-25 June

Venue: Bramley Building Rush Green Campus, Dagenham Road, Romford, Essex, RM7 0XU



Graphic Design at Barking & Dagenham College continues to build on the college's industry reputation for developing the highest calibre design learners. It delivers First Diploma to National Diploma and offer progression onto the Foundation Degree (FdA) in association with UCA. The 2010 Graduate Showcase will feature learners from the National Diploma and the final year of the Higher National Diploma. It's an opportunity to see their best creative talents, covering a broad range of disciplines, from advertising and art direction to information design and web design - not forgetting the committed passion for good typography.

Brighton University

Mithras House

Lewes Road

Brighton

BN2 4AT

www.brighton.ac.uk/arts

+44 (0)1273 600 900

Dates: 06-10 June (TBC)

Bucks New University

Queen Alexandra Road

High Wycombe

Buckinghamshire

HP11 2JZ

www.bucks.ac.uk

+44 (0)800 0565 660

Dates: 11-17 June

Ravensbourne College of Design and Communication

Walden Road

Chislehurst

Kent

BR7 5SN

www.rave.ac.uk

+44 (0)208 289 4900

Dates: 24-29 June / 07-11 July

Venue: D&AD New Blood, Free Range, Old Truman Brewery, 91-95 Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL / New Designers (Part 2), Business Design Centre, London, N1 0QH

University for the Creative Arts at Rochester

Fort Pitt

Rochester, Kent

ME1 1DZ

www.ucreative.ac.uk

+44 (0)1634 888 702

Dates: 25-28 June

Venue: Check website for venue details

University for the Creative Arts (Canterbury, Epsom, Farnham, Maidstone campuses)

www.ucreative.ac.uk

Dates and venues vary between campuses, please check website for updated details



College Lane

Hatfield

Hertfordshire

AL10 9AB

www.herts.ac.uk

+44 (0)1707 284 000

Dates: 27 May-03 June (excl. bank holiday)



The School of Creative Arts is celebrating its students' innovative and cutting edge work through the End of Year Show 2010. The exhibition opens its doors to the public on 28th May and artwork is available to buy including pieces from art, design, film, media and music. Visit go.herts.ac.uk/creativearts

West Herts College

Watford Campus

Hempstead Road

Watford

Hertfordshire

WD17 3EZ

www.westherts.ac.uk

+44 (0)1923 812 000

Dates: 15-17 June

Winchester School of Art

Park Avenue

Winchester

Hampshire

SO23 8DJ

www.wsa.soton.ac.uk

+44 (0)23 8059 6900

Dates: 16-23 June

University of Reading

Earley Gate

Reading

RG6 6AH

+44 (118) 378 8081

www.reading.ac.uk/typography

Dates: 15 - 19 June

University of Bedfordshire

Park Square

Luton

Bedfordshire

LU1 3JU

www.beds.ac.uk

+44 (0)1234 400 400

Dates: 17 June - 03 July

Cornwall College

Trevenson Road

Pool

Redruth

Cornwall

TR15 3RD

www.cornwall.ac.uk

+44 (0)1209 611 611

Dates: 21-25 June

University College Falmouth

Woodlane Campus

Falmouth

Cornwall

TR11 4RH

www.falmouth.ac.uk

+44 (0)1326 211 077

Dates: 22 June-03 July

University of Gloucestershire

The Park

Cheltenham

GL50 2RH

www.glos.ac.uk

+44 (0)1242 714 700

Dates: 28 May-04 June (TBC)

Venue: Pittville Studios, Cheltenham, GL52 3JG

University Of Portsmouth

University House

Winston Churchill Avenue

Portsmouth

PO1 2UP

www.port.ac.uk

+44 (0)23 9284 8484

Dates: 04 June-TBC

Venue: Eldon Building, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, PO1 2DJ

Bath Spa University

Sion Hill

Sion Hill Place

Bath

BA1 5SF

www.artbathspa.co.uk

Dates: 11-16 June

Plymouth College of Art

Tavistock Place

Plymouth

PL4 8AT

www.plymouthart.ac.uk

+44 (0)1752 203434

Dates: 25 June - 2 July

Cambridge School of Art

East Road

City Centre

Cambridge

CB1 1BD

www.anglia.ac.uk

+44 (0)1223 363 271

Dates: 03-11 June

Venue: Ruskin Gallery, East Road, Cambridge, CB1 1PT

Colchester Institute

Sheepen Road

Colchester

Essex

CO3 3LL

www.colchester.ac.uk

+44 (0)1206 712 000

Dates: 19-25 June



3-7 Redwell Street

Norwich

NR2 4SN

www.nuca.ac.uk

+44 (0)1603 610 561

Dates: 23-29 June

Courses: Animation, Textiles, Creative Writing, Film and Video, Fine Art, Games Art and Design, Graphic Communication, Design for Publishing, Graphic Design, Illustration, Photography, Visual Studies. Norwich University College of the Arts is a dynamic, modern and creative community providing art, design and media education from a unique campus at the heart of the city. Today NUCA is host to almost 1,500 students, studying a wide range of arts, design and media disciplines at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral level. The college's mission statement is to be a centre of excellence for creativity, learning and enterprise, fostering new talent for the creative industries and contributing to economic and social development.

University Campus Suffolk

St Edmund House

Rope Walk

Ipswich

Suffolk

IP4 1NF

www.ucs.ac.uk

+44 (0)1473 251 166

Dates: 03-14 June

Venue: Waterfront Building and Campus North, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 1QJ

Burton College

Lichfield Street

Burton upon Trent

Staffordshire

DE14 3RL

www.burton-college.ac.uk

+44 (0)1283 494400

Dates: 18-25 June

De Montfort University

Gateway Street

Leicester

LE1 9BH

www.dmu.ac.uk

+44 (0)116 255 1551

Dates: 19-24 June

Venue: Faculty of Art and Design, Fletcher Building, Mill Lane, Leicester, LE1 9BH

Loughborough University

School of Art and Design

Epinal Way

Loughborough

LE11 3TU

www.lboro.ac.uk

+44 (0)1509 228 903

Dates: 12-17 June

Nottingham Trent University

Burton Street

Nottingham

NG1 4BU

www.ntu.ac.uk

+44 (0)115 941 8418

Dates: 05-09 June

Venue: Arkwright Building, Shakespeare Street, Nottingham; Bonington Building, Dryden Street, Nottingham; Waverley Building, Waverley Street, Nottingham

University of Derby

Kedleston Road

Derby

DE22 1GB

www.derby.ac.uk

+44 (0)1332 590 500

Dates: 05-12 June

Venue: Faculty of Arts, Design and Technology, Markeaton Street, Derby, DE22 3AW

University of Lincoln

Brayford Pool

Lincoln

LN6 7TS

www.lincoln.ac.uk

+44 (0)1522 882 000

Dates: 07-17 June

Venue: Chad Varah House, Wordsworth Street, Lincoln, LN1 3BS; Thomas Parker House, 13-14 Silver Street, Lincoln, LN2 1HJ

Birmingham City University

Perry Barr

Birmingham

West Midlands

B42 2SU

www.bcu.ac.uk

+44 (0)121 331 5000

Dates: 14-18 June Venue: School of Visual Communication, Costa Green, Corporation Street, B4 7DX

Coventry University

Priory Street

Coventry

CV1 5FB

www.coventry.ac.uk

+44 (0)247 688 7688

Dates: 05-10 June

Venue: Coventry School of Art & Design, Cox Street, Coventry, CV1 5PH



Folly Lane/Bath St

Hereford

HR1 1LT/ HR1 2GY

www.hca.ac.uk

+44 (0)1432 273 359

Dates: 19-23 June

A celebration showcasing the work of final year students across the Media Arts programme including BA (Hons) & FdAs in Graphic Design, Film & Screen Media, Animation, Illustration and Photography. Hereford College of Arts is the only specialist art, design and media College in the West Midlands. Visit the website at www.hca.ac.uk to find out more about our courses.

Staffordshire University

College Road

Stoke-on-Trent

ST4 2DE

www.staffs.ac.uk

+44 (0)1782 294 000

Dates: 11-18 June

University of Wolverhampton

Wulfruna Street

Wolverhampton

WV1 1LY

www.wlv.ac.uk

+44 (0)1902 321000

Dates: 05-12 June

Venue: School of Art & Design, Molineux Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DT

Cleveland College of Art & Design

Church Square Campus

Hartlepool

TS24 7EX

www.ccad.ac.uk

+44 (0)1429 422 000

Dates: 03-09 June

Northumbria University School of Design

City Campus East

Newcastle Upon Tyne

NE1 8ST

www.northumbria.ac.uk

+44 (0)191 232 6002

Dates: 17-25 June

Teesside University

Middlesbrough

Tees Valley

TS1 3BA

www.tees.ac.uk

+44 (0)1642 218 121

Dates: 17 May-TBC

University of Sunderland

Edingburgh Gateway

Chester Road

Sunderland

Tyne and Wear

SR2 7PT

www.sunderland.ac.uk/degreeshow2010

+44 (0)191 515 2538

Dates: 18-25 June (Photography, Video & Digital Imaging Degree Show)/ 25 June-2 July (Design Degree Show)

Venues: Ashburne House, Backhouse Park, Ryhope Road, Sunderland/CitySpace, Chester Road, Sunderland

Blackpool and The Fylde College

School of Art & Design

University Centre

Central Hub Building

Bennett Avenue

Blackpool

FY1 4EE

www.be2010.co.uk

+44 (0)1253 352 352

Dates: 14-27 June / 21-26 June

Venue: Cube, 13-115 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 6DW / Blackpool School of Art & Design (address above)

The Manchester College

Shena Simon Campus

Whitworth Street

Manchester

M1 3HB

www.themanchestercollege.ac.uk <http://www.themanchestercollege.ac.uk>

+44 (0)800 068 8585

Dates: 11-12 June/23 June

Venues: Contact Theatre, Oxford Road, Manchester/Moon Bar, Jackson's Warehouse, Tariff Street, Manchester



Brampton Road Campus

Carlisle

Cumbria

CA3 9AY

www.cumbria.ac.uk

+44 (0)1228 400 354

Dates: 2-11 June

Courses: BA (Hons) Multimedia Design and Digital Animation, FdA The Art of Games Design, FdA Multimedia.



The summer show at the University of Cumbria features digital artwork created by graduating students. It emphasises creativity and personal vision, supported by technical underpinnings required to produce high standard work. Passion and enthusiasm is evident in the students' work. The show is the culmination of their studies and is a celebration of their achievements. The course with its industry underpinnings is hard work, but a level of fun balances this out. This prepares students for future careers in Digital Arts including Video Games, Animation, Concept Art and 3D Modelling.

Graduating students have their own websites which can be found via the link http://digitalarts.cumbria.ac.uk/data/shows/ctrlz/

Liverpool John Moores University

98 Mount Pleasant

Liverpool

Merseyside

L3 5UZ

www.ljmu.ac.uk

+44 (0)151 231 1212

Dates: 28 May-04 June

Venue: Art and Design Academy, Duckinfield Street, Off Brownlow Hill, Liverpool, L3 5YD

Manchester Metropolitan University

All Saints Building

All Saints

Manchester

M15 6BH

www.mmu.ac.uk

+44 (0)161 247 2000

Dates: 19-23 June

Oldham College

The Grange Arts Centre

Rochdale Road

Oldham

OL9 6EA

www.oldham.ac.uk

+44 (0)161 624 5214

Dates: 21-25 June

Stockport College of Further and Higher Education

Town Centre Campus

Wellington Road South

Stockport

SK1 3UQ

www.stockport.ac.uk

+44 (0)161 958 3100

Dates: 07-11 June

University of Bolton

Deane Road

Bolton

Lancashire

BL3 5AB

www.bolton.ac.uk

+44 (0)1204 903 000

Dates: 11-20 June

University of Central Lancashire

Northern School of Design

Victoria Building

Preston

Lancashire

PR1 2HE

www.uclan.ac.uk

+44 (0)1772 201 201

Dates: 11-20 June

University of Salford

43 Crescent

Salford

M5 4WT

www.artdes.salford.ac.uk

+44 (0)161 295 5000

Dates: 04-08 June (Monday - Saturday)

Venue: School of Art & Design, Centenary Building, Peru Street, Salford, M3 6EQ; Allerton Studios, Frederick Road Campus, Frederick Road, Salford, M6 6PU

Batley School of Art & Design (Kirklees College)

Halifax Road

Dewsbury

WF13 2AS

www.dewsbury.ac.uk

+44 (0)1924 465 916

Dates: 18 June-TBC

Bradford College

Great Horton Road

Bradford

West Yorkshire

BD7 1AY

www.bradfordcollege.ac.uk

+44 (0)1274 433 004

Dates: 18 June-02 July

Hull School of Art and Design

Queen's Gardens

Hull

HU1 3DG

www.artdesignhull.ac.uk

+44 (0)1482 480 970

Dates: 07-11 June

Leeds College of Art and Design

Blenheim Walk

Leeds

West Riding of Yorkshire

LS2 9AQ

www.leeds-art.ac.uk

+44 (0)113 202 8000

Dates: 19-24 June

Sheffield Hallam University

Institute of the Arts

City Campus

Howard Street

Sheffield

South Yorkshire

S1 1WB

www.shu.ac.uk/creativespark

+44 (0)114 225 5555

Dates: 28 May-20 June

University of Bradford

Bradford

West Yorkshire

BD7 1DP

www.brad.ac.uk

+44 (0)1274 232 323

Dates: 10-28 May

University of Huddersfield

Queensgate

Huddersfield

HD1 3DH

www.hud.ac.uk

+44 (0)1484 422 288

Dates: 12-18 June

Edinburgh College of Art

74 Lauriston Place

Edinburgh

EH3 9DF

www.eca.ac.uk

+44 (0)131 221 6000

Dates: 12-20 June

Glasgow School of Art

167 Renfrew Street

Glasgow

G3 6R

qwww.gsa.ac.uk

+44 (0)141 353 4530

Dates: 12-19 June

Gray's School of Art

The Robert Gordon University

Garthdee Road

Aberdeen

AB10 7QD

www4.rgu.ac.uk/grays

+44 (0)1224 263 600

Dates: 19-25 June

University Of Abertay

Kydd Building

40 Bell Street

Dundee

DD1 1HG

www.abertay.ac.uk

+44 (0)1382 308 000

Dates: 21-28 May

University of Dundee

WALES

Cardiff School of Art and Design

Howard Gardens

Cardiff

CF24 0SP

www.csad.uwic.ac.uk

+44 (0)29 2041 6154

Dates: 05-11 June

Glamorgan University

Pontypridd

Wales

UK

CF37 1DL

www.glam.ac.uk

+44 (0)1443 480 480

Dates: 11-18 June

Venue: The Atrium, 86-88 Adam Street, Cardiff, CF24 2FN

Newport School of Art, Media and Design

Caerleon Campus

Lodge Road

Newport

NP18 3QT

www.newport.ac.uk

+44 (0)1633 430 088

Dates: 04-11 June

North Wales School of Art & Design

49 Regent Street

Wrexham

North Wales

LL11 1PF

www.glyndwr.ac.uk/nwsad

+44 (0)1978 293 518

Dates: 01-26 June

Swansea Metropolitan University

Mount Pleasant

Swansea

SA1 6ED

www.sihe.ac.uk

+44 (0)1792 481 000

Dates: 19-27 May

UWIC Cardiff School of Art & Design

Cardiff School of Art & Design

UWIC, Howard Gardens

Cardiff

CF24 0SP

http://www.csad.uwic.ac.uk/

+44 (0)2920 416682

Dates: 05 -11 June

Venue: Howard Gardens Gallery

GROUP SHOWS

D&AD New Blood 2010

Free Range 2010

Old Truman Brewery

91-95 Brick Lane

London

E1 6QL

www.free-range.org.uk

+44 (0) 207 770 6001

Dates: 03 June-26 July

Now in its 10th year, Free Range at the Old Truman Brewery is a special exhibition project set up and run by Tamsin O'Hanlon to support new creative talent. FreeRange has grown to be one of the UK's finest platforms for graduate art and design students to showcase their work to both public and the industry. This year's exhibition will feature graduate works from more than 100 university courses from across the UK, providing Free Range visitors with a unique opportunity to discover the work of the hottest new creative talent all under one roof. Shows rotate weekly over the season and are curated by disciplines including design, graphics, photography, art and interiors. See www.free-range.org.uk for full listings and opening times.

New Designers

Business Design Centre

London

N1 0QH

www.newdesigners.com

+44 (0)207 288 6738

Dates: 01-04 July (Part 1);

08-11 July (Part 2)

Every year the New Designers event brings over 3,500 graduates from 200 design courses across the UK together with potential employers, the media, trend predictors and a design-hungry public. New Designers is split over nine design zones, and divided into two parts: Part 1 features Textiles, Fashion & Accessories; Contemporary Applied Arts; Ceramics & Glass; and Jewellery & Precious Metalwork. Part 2 includes Furniture Design; Visual Communications (including Graphic Design and Illustration); and Spatial Design.

Old Truman Brewery

91-95 Brick Lane

London

E1 6QL

www.dandad.org

www.dandad.org/education/new-blood.html

+44 (0) 207 840 1111

Dates: 24-28 June

As part of the Free Range season, this year's D&AD New Blood exhibition will be held between Thursday 24 June and Monday 28 June at the Old Truman Brewery. We are programming a festival of fringe events around its location in Shoreditch and the theme of these events will centre on networking.

Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design

Perth Road

Dundee

DD1 4HT

www.djcad.dundee.ac.uk

+44 (0)1382 388 828

Dates: 21-30 May



DJCAD invites you to explore and celebrate the exciting work of its talented 2010 graduates. The courses exhibiting at this year's degree show are: Animation, Art Philosophy Contemporary Practices, Fine Art, Graphic Design, Illustration, Interactive Media Design, Interior Environmental Design, Jewellery & Metal Design, Product Design, Textile Design, Time Based Art & Digital Design.

SCOTLAND

YORKSHIRE & HUMBERSIDE

University of Cumbria

NORTH WEST

NORTH EAST

Hereford College of Arts

WEST MIDLANDS

EAST MIDLANDS

Norwich University College of the Arts

EAST OF ENGLAND

SOUTH WEST

University of Hertfordshire

SOUTH EAST

Royal College of Art

Kingston University