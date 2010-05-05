Graduate show listings 2010

There's no better way of tapping into the freshest design talent than attending the annual graduate shows. Before they've even uploaded their works to their blogs, never mind landed their first clients, final-year students across the UK are exhibiting work that will offer a preview of where the UK design scene is headed - and who is going to lead it.
Computer Arts' first Graduate Show Listing forms part of our Graduate Showcase 2010 publications and events series which showcases and celebrates this year's graduating design talent across the field of graphic design, illustration, animation, broadcast design and web design.
There's a lot to look forward to in 2010, and the events outlined here are just the beginning. While we've made every effort to be thorough with the listings, if there are any other dates or institutions that you think Computer Arts readers should know about, email graduateshowcase@futurenet.com
Camberwell College of Arts
Peckham Road
London
SE5 8UF
www.camberwell.arts.ac.uk
+44 (0)20 7514 6384
Dates: 22-26 June
Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design
Southampton Row
London
WC1B 4AP
www.csm.arts.ac.uk
+44 (0)20 7514 7023
Dates: End of June TBC
Chelsea College of Art and Design
16 John Islip Street
London
SW1P 4JU
www.chelsea.arts.ac.uk
+44 (0)207 514 7751
Dates: 19-25 June
City and Guilds Art School
124 Kennington Park Road
London
SE11 4DJ
www.cityandguildsartschool.ac.uk
+44 (0)207 735 2306
Dates: 23-27 June
Goldsmiths College
Lewisham Way
New Cross
London
SE14 6NW
www.goldsmiths.ac.uk
+44 (0)207 919 7702
Dates: 04-07 June
Venue: Free Range, Old Truman Brewery, 91-95 Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL
Havering College of Further & Higher Education
Ardleigh Green Road
Hornchurch
Essex
RM11 2LL
www.havering-college.ac.uk
+44 (0)1708 455 011
Dates: 15-19 June
Brunel University
Uxbridge
Middlesex
UB8 3PH
www.brunel.ac.uk
+44 (0)1895 274000
Dates: 8-10 June
Venue: Business Design Centre
Middlesex University
Chase Side
Barnet
London
EN4 8HT
www.mdx.ac.uk
+44 (0)20 8411 5093
Dates: 03-07 June
Venue: Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London E1
Knights Park Campus
Grange Road
Kingston upon Thames
KT1 2QJ
www.kingston.ac.uk/degreeshow
+44 (0)208 417 9000
Dates: 5-11 June 2010
The Undergraduate Degree Show for the Faculty of Art, Design & Architecture at Kingston University promises to be a great celebration of student achievement. Over the years the Faculty has produced many of the world's leading creative practitioners who have gone on to shape new thinking and new work in many areas of practice across the world, and this year's finalists will be no exception. This year's show is an opportunity to get an exciting insight into the creative thinking of a new generation, and is a chance to meet the remarkable students.
KLC School of Design
Unit 503 The Chambers,
Chelsea Harbour
London
SW10 0XF
www.klc.co.uk
+44 (0)207 376 3377
Dates: 05-07 July
London College of Communication
Elephant & Castle
London
SE1 6SB
www.lcc.arts.ac.uk
+44 (0)207 514 6569
Dates: 24 June-01 July
London Metropolitan University
277 Holloway Road
London
N7 8HN
www.londonmet.ac.uk
+44 (0)207 423 0000
Dates: 16-20 July
Venue: Central House, 59-63 Whitechapel High Street, London E1 7PF
41 Commercial Road, London, E1 1LA
Kensington Gore
London
SW7 2EU
www.rca.ac.uk
+44 (0)207 590 4444
Dates: 28 May-04 July
Venue: As above and Royal College of Art Battersea, Howie Street, London SW11 4AS
The Royal College of Art's annual graduate summer shows take place as four separate exhibitions this year across the College's two campuses in Kensington and Battersea. Over 400 art and design postgraduate students will exhibit work, which includes Animation, Communication Art & Design, Design Interactions, Photography and Printmaking. All shows are free (except Show Fashion) and most work will be for sale. For a list of all the shows with dates and opening times, please visit the RCA website or call 0207 590 4498.
University of East London
Docklands Campus
University Way
London
E16 2RD
www.uel.ac.uk
+44 (0)208 223 3000
Dates: 03 June-TBC
The Visual Arts Degree Show is one part of the AVA Showcase '10 which includes internal and external exhibitions (including D&AD New Blood and Free Range) showcasing the work of graduating students including those in the Digital Arts & Visual Communication (DAVC) subject area. The DAVC philosophy is one of 'convergent practice' where students are encouraged to be well prepared, use creative approaches to problem solving and be adaptable practitioners for the continually changing creative industries workplace. Over 50% of current DAVC students now study two-subject combined degree programmes.
University of Greenwich
30 Park Row
London
SE10 9LS
www.greenwich.ac.uk
+44 (0)208 331 8000
Dates: 03-07 June
Venue: Free Range, Old Truman Brewery, 91-95 Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL
Wimbledon College of Art
Merton Hall Road
London
SW19 3QA
www.wimbledon.arts.ac.uk
+44 (0)207 514 9641
Dates: 18-23 June
The Arts University College at Bournemouth
Wallisdown
Poole
Dorset
BH12 5HH
www.aucb.ac.uk
+44 (0)1202 533 011
Dates: 24 June-01 July
An opportunity to see graduating students' work from all degree courses in a series of shows and exhibitions across the campus. A number of courses also hold exhibitions in London. For further information visit www.aucb.ac.uk/summerseason.
Barking & Dagenham College
Dagenham Road
Romford
Essex
RM7 0XU
www.barkingdagenhamcollege.ac.uk
+44 (0)1708 770 000
Dates: 22-25 June
Venue: Bramley Building Rush Green Campus, Dagenham Road, Romford, Essex, RM7 0XU
Graphic Design at Barking & Dagenham College continues to build on the college's industry reputation for developing the highest calibre design learners. It delivers First Diploma to National Diploma and offer progression onto the Foundation Degree (FdA) in association with UCA. The 2010 Graduate Showcase will feature learners from the National Diploma and the final year of the Higher National Diploma. It's an opportunity to see their best creative talents, covering a broad range of disciplines, from advertising and art direction to information design and web design - not forgetting the committed passion for good typography.
Brighton University
Mithras House
Lewes Road
Brighton
BN2 4AT
www.brighton.ac.uk/arts
+44 (0)1273 600 900
Dates: 06-10 June (TBC)
Bucks New University
Queen Alexandra Road
High Wycombe
Buckinghamshire
HP11 2JZ
www.bucks.ac.uk
+44 (0)800 0565 660
Dates: 11-17 June
Ravensbourne College of Design and Communication
Walden Road
Chislehurst
Kent
BR7 5SN
www.rave.ac.uk
+44 (0)208 289 4900
Dates: 24-29 June / 07-11 July
Venue: D&AD New Blood, Free Range, Old Truman Brewery, 91-95 Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL / New Designers (Part 2), Business Design Centre, London, N1 0QH
University for the Creative Arts at Rochester
Fort Pitt
Rochester, Kent
ME1 1DZ
www.ucreative.ac.uk
+44 (0)1634 888 702
Dates: 25-28 June
Venue: Check website for venue details
University for the Creative Arts (Canterbury, Epsom, Farnham, Maidstone campuses)
www.ucreative.ac.uk
Dates and venues vary between campuses, please check website for updated details
College Lane
Hatfield
Hertfordshire
AL10 9AB
www.herts.ac.uk
+44 (0)1707 284 000
Dates: 27 May-03 June (excl. bank holiday)
The School of Creative Arts is celebrating its students' innovative and cutting edge work through the End of Year Show 2010. The exhibition opens its doors to the public on 28th May and artwork is available to buy including pieces from art, design, film, media and music. Visit go.herts.ac.uk/creativearts
West Herts College
Watford Campus
Hempstead Road
Watford
Hertfordshire
WD17 3EZ
www.westherts.ac.uk
+44 (0)1923 812 000
Dates: 15-17 June
Winchester School of Art
Park Avenue
Winchester
Hampshire
SO23 8DJ
www.wsa.soton.ac.uk
+44 (0)23 8059 6900
Dates: 16-23 June
University of Reading
Earley Gate
Reading
RG6 6AH
+44 (118) 378 8081
www.reading.ac.uk/typography
Dates: 15 - 19 June
University of Bedfordshire
Park Square
Luton
Bedfordshire
LU1 3JU
www.beds.ac.uk
+44 (0)1234 400 400
Dates: 17 June - 03 July
Cornwall College
Trevenson Road
Pool
Redruth
Cornwall
TR15 3RD
www.cornwall.ac.uk
+44 (0)1209 611 611
Dates: 21-25 June
University College Falmouth
Woodlane Campus
Falmouth
Cornwall
TR11 4RH
www.falmouth.ac.uk
+44 (0)1326 211 077
Dates: 22 June-03 July
University of Gloucestershire
The Park
Cheltenham
GL50 2RH
www.glos.ac.uk
+44 (0)1242 714 700
Dates: 28 May-04 June (TBC)
Venue: Pittville Studios, Cheltenham, GL52 3JG
University Of Portsmouth
University House
Winston Churchill Avenue
Portsmouth
PO1 2UP
www.port.ac.uk
+44 (0)23 9284 8484
Dates: 04 June-TBC
Venue: Eldon Building, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, PO1 2DJ
Bath Spa University
Sion Hill
Sion Hill Place
Bath
BA1 5SF
www.artbathspa.co.uk
Dates: 11-16 June
Plymouth College of Art
Tavistock Place
Plymouth
PL4 8AT
www.plymouthart.ac.uk
+44 (0)1752 203434
Dates: 25 June - 2 July
Cambridge School of Art
East Road
City Centre
Cambridge
CB1 1BD
www.anglia.ac.uk
+44 (0)1223 363 271
Dates: 03-11 June
Venue: Ruskin Gallery, East Road, Cambridge, CB1 1PT
Colchester Institute
Sheepen Road
Colchester
Essex
CO3 3LL
www.colchester.ac.uk
+44 (0)1206 712 000
Dates: 19-25 June
3-7 Redwell Street
Norwich
NR2 4SN
www.nuca.ac.uk
+44 (0)1603 610 561
Dates: 23-29 June
Courses: Animation, Textiles, Creative Writing, Film and Video, Fine Art, Games Art and Design, Graphic Communication, Design for Publishing, Graphic Design, Illustration, Photography, Visual Studies. Norwich University College of the Arts is a dynamic, modern and creative community providing art, design and media education from a unique campus at the heart of the city. Today NUCA is host to almost 1,500 students, studying a wide range of arts, design and media disciplines at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral level. The college's mission statement is to be a centre of excellence for creativity, learning and enterprise, fostering new talent for the creative industries and contributing to economic and social development.
University Campus Suffolk
St Edmund House
Rope Walk
Ipswich
Suffolk
IP4 1NF
www.ucs.ac.uk
+44 (0)1473 251 166
Dates: 03-14 June
Venue: Waterfront Building and Campus North, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP4 1QJ
Burton College
Lichfield Street
Burton upon Trent
Staffordshire
DE14 3RL
www.burton-college.ac.uk
+44 (0)1283 494400
Dates: 18-25 June
De Montfort University
Gateway Street
Leicester
LE1 9BH
www.dmu.ac.uk
+44 (0)116 255 1551
Dates: 19-24 June
Venue: Faculty of Art and Design, Fletcher Building, Mill Lane, Leicester, LE1 9BH
Loughborough University
School of Art and Design
Epinal Way
Loughborough
LE11 3TU
www.lboro.ac.uk
+44 (0)1509 228 903
Dates: 12-17 June
Nottingham Trent University
Burton Street
Nottingham
NG1 4BU
www.ntu.ac.uk
+44 (0)115 941 8418
Dates: 05-09 June
Venue: Arkwright Building, Shakespeare Street, Nottingham; Bonington Building, Dryden Street, Nottingham; Waverley Building, Waverley Street, Nottingham
University of Derby
Kedleston Road
Derby
DE22 1GB
www.derby.ac.uk
+44 (0)1332 590 500
Dates: 05-12 June
Venue: Faculty of Arts, Design and Technology, Markeaton Street, Derby, DE22 3AW
University of Lincoln
Brayford Pool
Lincoln
LN6 7TS
www.lincoln.ac.uk
+44 (0)1522 882 000
Dates: 07-17 June
Venue: Chad Varah House, Wordsworth Street, Lincoln, LN1 3BS; Thomas Parker House, 13-14 Silver Street, Lincoln, LN2 1HJ
Birmingham City University
Perry Barr
Birmingham
West Midlands
B42 2SU
www.bcu.ac.uk
+44 (0)121 331 5000
Dates: 14-18 June Venue: School of Visual Communication, Costa Green, Corporation Street, B4 7DX
Coventry University
Priory Street
Coventry
CV1 5FB
www.coventry.ac.uk
+44 (0)247 688 7688
Dates: 05-10 June
Venue: Coventry School of Art & Design, Cox Street, Coventry, CV1 5PH
Folly Lane/Bath St
Hereford
HR1 1LT/ HR1 2GY
www.hca.ac.uk
+44 (0)1432 273 359
Dates: 19-23 June
A celebration showcasing the work of final year students across the Media Arts programme including BA (Hons) & FdAs in Graphic Design, Film & Screen Media, Animation, Illustration and Photography. Hereford College of Arts is the only specialist art, design and media College in the West Midlands. Visit the website at www.hca.ac.uk to find out more about our courses.
Staffordshire University
College Road
Stoke-on-Trent
ST4 2DE
www.staffs.ac.uk
+44 (0)1782 294 000
Dates: 11-18 June
University of Wolverhampton
Wulfruna Street
Wolverhampton
WV1 1LY
www.wlv.ac.uk
+44 (0)1902 321000
Dates: 05-12 June
Venue: School of Art & Design, Molineux Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DT
Cleveland College of Art & Design
Church Square Campus
Hartlepool
TS24 7EX
www.ccad.ac.uk
+44 (0)1429 422 000
Dates: 03-09 June
Northumbria University School of Design
City Campus East
Newcastle Upon Tyne
NE1 8ST
www.northumbria.ac.uk
+44 (0)191 232 6002
Dates: 17-25 June
Teesside University
Middlesbrough
Tees Valley
TS1 3BA
www.tees.ac.uk
+44 (0)1642 218 121
Dates: 17 May-TBC
University of Sunderland
Edingburgh Gateway
Chester Road
Sunderland
Tyne and Wear
SR2 7PT
www.sunderland.ac.uk/degreeshow2010
+44 (0)191 515 2538
Dates: 18-25 June (Photography, Video & Digital Imaging Degree Show)/ 25 June-2 July (Design Degree Show)
Venues: Ashburne House, Backhouse Park, Ryhope Road, Sunderland/CitySpace, Chester Road, Sunderland
Blackpool and The Fylde College
School of Art & Design
University Centre
Central Hub Building
Bennett Avenue
Blackpool
FY1 4EE
www.be2010.co.uk
+44 (0)1253 352 352
Dates: 14-27 June / 21-26 June
Venue: Cube, 13-115 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 6DW / Blackpool School of Art & Design (address above)
The Manchester College
Shena Simon Campus
Whitworth Street
Manchester
M1 3HB
www.themanchestercollege.ac.uk <http://www.themanchestercollege.ac.uk>
+44 (0)800 068 8585
Dates: 11-12 June/23 June
Venues: Contact Theatre, Oxford Road, Manchester/Moon Bar, Jackson's Warehouse, Tariff Street, Manchester
Brampton Road Campus
Carlisle
Cumbria
CA3 9AY
www.cumbria.ac.uk
+44 (0)1228 400 354
Dates: 2-11 June
Courses: BA (Hons) Multimedia Design and Digital Animation, FdA The Art of Games Design, FdA Multimedia.
The summer show at the University of Cumbria features digital artwork created by graduating students. It emphasises creativity and personal vision, supported by technical underpinnings required to produce high standard work. Passion and enthusiasm is evident in the students' work. The show is the culmination of their studies and is a celebration of their achievements. The course with its industry underpinnings is hard work, but a level of fun balances this out. This prepares students for future careers in Digital Arts including Video Games, Animation, Concept Art and 3D Modelling.
Graduating students have their own websites which can be found via the link http://digitalarts.cumbria.ac.uk/data/shows/ctrlz/
Liverpool John Moores University
98 Mount Pleasant
Liverpool
Merseyside
L3 5UZ
www.ljmu.ac.uk
+44 (0)151 231 1212
Dates: 28 May-04 June
Venue: Art and Design Academy, Duckinfield Street, Off Brownlow Hill, Liverpool, L3 5YD
Manchester Metropolitan University
All Saints Building
All Saints
Manchester
M15 6BH
www.mmu.ac.uk
+44 (0)161 247 2000
Dates: 19-23 June
Oldham College
The Grange Arts Centre
Rochdale Road
Oldham
OL9 6EA
www.oldham.ac.uk
+44 (0)161 624 5214
Dates: 21-25 June
Stockport College of Further and Higher Education
Town Centre Campus
Wellington Road South
Stockport
SK1 3UQ
www.stockport.ac.uk
+44 (0)161 958 3100
Dates: 07-11 June
University of Bolton
Deane Road
Bolton
Lancashire
BL3 5AB
www.bolton.ac.uk
+44 (0)1204 903 000
Dates: 11-20 June
University of Central Lancashire
Northern School of Design
Victoria Building
Preston
Lancashire
PR1 2HE
www.uclan.ac.uk
+44 (0)1772 201 201
Dates: 11-20 June
University of Salford
43 Crescent
Salford
M5 4WT
www.artdes.salford.ac.uk
+44 (0)161 295 5000
Dates: 04-08 June (Monday - Saturday)
Venue: School of Art & Design, Centenary Building, Peru Street, Salford, M3 6EQ; Allerton Studios, Frederick Road Campus, Frederick Road, Salford, M6 6PU
Batley School of Art & Design (Kirklees College)
Halifax Road
Dewsbury
WF13 2AS
www.dewsbury.ac.uk
+44 (0)1924 465 916
Dates: 18 June-TBC
Bradford College
Great Horton Road
Bradford
West Yorkshire
BD7 1AY
www.bradfordcollege.ac.uk
+44 (0)1274 433 004
Dates: 18 June-02 July
Hull School of Art and Design
Queen's Gardens
Hull
HU1 3DG
www.artdesignhull.ac.uk
+44 (0)1482 480 970
Dates: 07-11 June
Leeds College of Art and Design
Blenheim Walk
Leeds
West Riding of Yorkshire
LS2 9AQ
www.leeds-art.ac.uk
+44 (0)113 202 8000
Dates: 19-24 June
Sheffield Hallam University
Institute of the Arts
City Campus
Howard Street
Sheffield
South Yorkshire
S1 1WB
www.shu.ac.uk/creativespark
+44 (0)114 225 5555
Dates: 28 May-20 June
University of Bradford
Bradford
West Yorkshire
BD7 1DP
www.brad.ac.uk
+44 (0)1274 232 323
Dates: 10-28 May
University of Huddersfield
Queensgate
Huddersfield
HD1 3DH
www.hud.ac.uk
+44 (0)1484 422 288
Dates: 12-18 June
Edinburgh College of Art
74 Lauriston Place
Edinburgh
EH3 9DF
www.eca.ac.uk
+44 (0)131 221 6000
Dates: 12-20 June
Glasgow School of Art
167 Renfrew Street
Glasgow
G3 6R
qwww.gsa.ac.uk
+44 (0)141 353 4530
Dates: 12-19 June
Gray's School of Art
The Robert Gordon University
Garthdee Road
Aberdeen
AB10 7QD
www4.rgu.ac.uk/grays
+44 (0)1224 263 600
Dates: 19-25 June
University Of Abertay
Kydd Building
40 Bell Street
Dundee
DD1 1HG
www.abertay.ac.uk
+44 (0)1382 308 000
Dates: 21-28 May
University of Dundee
Cardiff School of Art and Design
Howard Gardens
Cardiff
CF24 0SP
www.csad.uwic.ac.uk
+44 (0)29 2041 6154
Dates: 05-11 June
Glamorgan University
Pontypridd
Wales
UK
CF37 1DL
www.glam.ac.uk
+44 (0)1443 480 480
Dates: 11-18 June
Venue: The Atrium, 86-88 Adam Street, Cardiff, CF24 2FN
Newport School of Art, Media and Design
Caerleon Campus
Lodge Road
Newport
NP18 3QT
www.newport.ac.uk
+44 (0)1633 430 088
Dates: 04-11 June
North Wales School of Art & Design
49 Regent Street
Wrexham
North Wales
LL11 1PF
www.glyndwr.ac.uk/nwsad
+44 (0)1978 293 518
Dates: 01-26 June
Swansea Metropolitan University
Mount Pleasant
Swansea
SA1 6ED
www.sihe.ac.uk
+44 (0)1792 481 000
Dates: 19-27 May
UWIC Cardiff School of Art & Design
Cardiff School of Art & Design
UWIC, Howard Gardens
Cardiff
CF24 0SP
http://www.csad.uwic.ac.uk/
+44 (0)2920 416682
Dates: 05 -11 June
Venue: Howard Gardens Gallery
D&AD New Blood 2010
Free Range 2010
Old Truman Brewery
91-95 Brick Lane
London
E1 6QL
www.free-range.org.uk
+44 (0) 207 770 6001
Dates: 03 June-26 July
Now in its 10th year, Free Range at the Old Truman Brewery is a special exhibition project set up and run by Tamsin O'Hanlon to support new creative talent. FreeRange has grown to be one of the UK's finest platforms for graduate art and design students to showcase their work to both public and the industry. This year's exhibition will feature graduate works from more than 100 university courses from across the UK, providing Free Range visitors with a unique opportunity to discover the work of the hottest new creative talent all under one roof. Shows rotate weekly over the season and are curated by disciplines including design, graphics, photography, art and interiors. See www.free-range.org.uk for full listings and opening times.
New Designers
Business Design Centre
London
N1 0QH
www.newdesigners.com
+44 (0)207 288 6738
Dates: 01-04 July (Part 1);
08-11 July (Part 2)
Every year the New Designers event brings over 3,500 graduates from 200 design courses across the UK together with potential employers, the media, trend predictors and a design-hungry public. New Designers is split over nine design zones, and divided into two parts: Part 1 features Textiles, Fashion & Accessories; Contemporary Applied Arts; Ceramics & Glass; and Jewellery & Precious Metalwork. Part 2 includes Furniture Design; Visual Communications (including Graphic Design and Illustration); and Spatial Design.
Old Truman Brewery
91-95 Brick Lane
London
E1 6QL
www.dandad.org
www.dandad.org/education/new-blood.html
+44 (0) 207 840 1111
Dates: 24-28 June
As part of the Free Range season, this year's D&AD New Blood exhibition will be held between Thursday 24 June and Monday 28 June at the Old Truman Brewery. We are programming a festival of fringe events around its location in Shoreditch and the theme of these events will centre on networking.
Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design
Perth Road
Dundee
DD1 4HT
www.djcad.dundee.ac.uk
+44 (0)1382 388 828
Dates: 21-30 May
DJCAD invites you to explore and celebrate the exciting work of its talented 2010 graduates. The courses exhibiting at this year's degree show are: Animation, Art Philosophy Contemporary Practices, Fine Art, Graphic Design, Illustration, Interactive Media Design, Interior Environmental Design, Jewellery & Metal Design, Product Design, Textile Design, Time Based Art & Digital Design.
