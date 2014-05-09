Incredible art brings Darth Vadar to feudal Japan

This incredible design was created as a 18x18in woodblock printed on 20x26in rice paper with deckle edge

Sometimes it seems you can't move on the web for Star Wars tributes, and with excitement builds over Episode 7, that's only going to get more intense. But while of this illustration work is average at best, there are some real diamonds in the rough if you look hard enough.

George Lucas was famously influenced by Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's 1954 classic Seven Samurai when devising the original Star Wars. So it's fitting that Brian Reedy has repaid the compliment here by reimagining Darth Vadar as a Samurai warrior in Japanese feudal times.

It's one of many prints he's created using ink, woodblock print and toned rice paper, all of which on sale in his Woodcut Emporium on Etsy. You'll also find a reimagined Death Star (below), plus tributes to everyone from Thor and Aquaman to King Kong and Godzilla.

The Death Star, traditional style, as a 18x24in two color woodcut on rice paper

[Via Nerd Approved]

