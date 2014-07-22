Stay inspired all summer with the CA Illustration Annual 2014

Have you picked up your copy of the Computer Arts Collection 2014 Illustration Annual yet?

Packed with outstanding work from the world's most exciting illustrators and designers – with beautiful, bespoke typographic imagery by talented graphic artist Nikki Farquharson – it's a stunning archive of illustration excellence from the last 12 months, and all the summer inspiration you could ever need.

Buy it now in print

Buy it now in digital: UK/US

From creative powerhouses like Jean Jullien, Craig & Karl and Yuko Shimizu to the most exciting up-and-coming new illustrative talent out there, we've searched the globe to bring you the very best of the best.

To help us curate the annual, we invited an esteemed panel of industry experts to nominate the best illustration work they'd seen over the last year. Jessica Walsh, Justin Maller, Hugo & Marie and Noma Bar were among our 30-strong panel - and you can find out which projects they picked, and why, throughout the publication's 130 pages.

Tempted? Pick up your copy of the Illustration Annual here. Don't miss it.