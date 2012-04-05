Issue 200 on sale now

It's an exciting day here at Computer Arts as issue 200 is now on sale in the UK.

As well as a stunning typographic cover designed in-house here at CA, we bring you a massive 28-page feature on our 200 best design moments ever. Carefully curated, expertly researched and delivered in impeccable style, it's a feature you cannot afford to miss (even if we say so ourselves). From The Designers Republic to Jasper Goodall to Neville Brody, see if you agree with our choices. Over the coming weeks we'll be posting more design 'moments' on the site - from friends of the magazine and the Computer Arts team.

See what else is in the issue and pick up your copy here. Or visit your local WHSmith to get your hands on it today.

Oh, and see how we made the cover here.