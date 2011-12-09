Tangerine Tango is Pantone's colour of 2012

Pantone 17-1463 Tangerine Tango has been chosen by Pantone to provide us all with an energy boost as we enter 2012. Commenting on the selection Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of Pantone Colour Institute said in a press statement:

"Reminiscent of the radiant shadings of a sunset, Tangerine Tango marries the vivaciousness and adrenaline rush of red with the friendliness and warmth of yellow, to form a high-visibility, magnetic hue that emanates heat and energy."

Pantone says the colour orange has been growing in popularity in recent years and Tangerine Tango is the perfect attention-getter of everything from fashion to cosmetics, home furnishings and even consumer electronics.

Dancers by Frederic Cirou, Corbis

In its Fashion Colour Report 2012, Pantone says brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Nanette Lepore and Adrienne Vittadini will be incorporating Tangerine Tango in their fashion ranges. Pantone has also teamed up with beauty fashion retailer, Sephora "to create an extraordinary collection that will change how consumers wear, feel and think about colour."

Tangerine Orange isn't Pantone's first Colour of the Year, of course. Previous picks have included: