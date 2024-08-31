I love the simplicity of these powerful breast cancer awareness ads
This supermarket encourages you to #TouchYourBreasts.
Breast cancer is an uncomfortable topic that many of us would like to avoid, but the reality is that raising awareness is crucial to saving lives. Bolivian supermarket Ketal is flipping the script on clinical awareness ads by adding a fruity twist, inviting customers to get as familiar with their skin as they do with everyday produce.
The #TouchYourBreasts campaign is an intimate balance of clever design and informative messaging, empowering shoppers to spot the signs of breast cancer on time. Unlike grand-scale OOH campaigns, print ads have the unique ability to speak to audiences on a more personal level, and Ketal's ads are a shining example of how simple graphics and candid copy can be a powerful marketing tool.
Created by Ogilvy Bolivia, the clever minimalist ads highlight the early warning signs of breast cancer through the texture of various fruits. Featuring bold macro shots, the campaign's textural quality gives it an intimate feel that expertly conveys the awareness ad's important message. From the texture of orange peel to the spots on papaya, the campaign showcases that these natural blemishes are fine on produce but "Not on your breasts".
"#TouchYourBreasts as much as fruits" is a masterful campaign that transforms the mundanity of supermarket shopping into an ingenious awareness tool that's factual, unfussy and powerfully minimalist. We've seen similarly evocative awareness campaigns in recent months like Prost8's cheeky optical illusion billboard and GirlvsCancer's provocative billboard ad that was banned by the ASA, proving that poignant awareness ads are increasingly smashing the stigma around cancer.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.