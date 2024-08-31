I love the simplicity of these powerful breast cancer awareness ads

This supermarket encourages you to #TouchYourBreasts.

Breast cancer awareness ads created by Ogilvy Bolivia
(Image credit: Ogilvy Bolivia)

Breast cancer is an uncomfortable topic that many of us would like to avoid, but the reality is that raising awareness is crucial to saving lives. Bolivian supermarket Ketal is flipping the script on clinical awareness ads by adding a fruity twist, inviting customers to get as familiar with their skin as they do with everyday produce.

The #TouchYourBreasts campaign is an intimate balance of clever design and informative messaging, empowering shoppers to spot the signs of breast cancer on time. Unlike grand-scale OOH campaigns, print ads have the unique ability to speak to audiences on a more personal level, and Ketal's ads are a shining example of how simple graphics and candid copy can be a powerful marketing tool.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.