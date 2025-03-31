H&M's digital clone models are already causing controversy

Digital twins could decimate the modelling industry.

We've been hearing a lot in the past year about the rise of digital twins in advertising. They've been used in the automotive sector for years, but the faster-moving consumer goods sectors has been slower to adopt them.

That's started to change with the adoption of game engines like Unreal Engine 5 for 3D workflows and now with advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI) making clones easier to create. In a sign that digital twins are going mainstream, the clothing retailer H&M has decided to use digital clones of models.

