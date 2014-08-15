Celebrate all things creative with Midland Masters

Creative meetup company Glug is spreading its wings once again, this time heading to The Courtyard at Fazeley Studios in Birmingham to host its Midland Masters event.

Organised by Lisa Hassell of Inkygoodness and Kerry Leslie of Created in Birmingham, Midland Masters is a series of three events featuring talks by local designers, illustrators and design studios celebrating the creative talent of the Midlands and beyond in association with Glug.

London-based typographer Alex Fowkes will be speaking at the Midland Masters event

Featuring a stellar line-up, speakers include typographer Alex Fowkes, Studio Output's Alun Edwards, Waste Studio's Norm Hayes and Matt Nation of independent retailer Provide. The event takes place on 21 August. To see the full line up and grab a ticket to Midland Masters, visit the Glug website.