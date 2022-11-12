The best Samsung S95B prices in November 2022

Finding the best Samsung S95B price isn't actually that hard. Not if you're using this widget-based page as your source. You see, this page pulls in all the best live deals for you on the super-popular OLED TV, wherever you are in the world. If you're reading this, you'll probably know that the Samsung S95B is a brilliant, 2022 TV with plenty of features and stunning Quantum Dot OLED picture quality. But since it's so sought after and new, what exactly makes a great Samsung S95B price right now?

The Samsung S95B went on sale in June of this year, and was limited to two screen sizes: 55-inch at $1,799/£1,999 and 65-inch at $2,799/£2,999. Now, we've seen that retail price manipulated by many retailers, including Samsung, so it's good to have an idea of what a good Samsung S95B price actually is. On Samsung's site, it states the retail price of the 55-inch model as $2,199.99 and the 656-inch model as $2,999.99. But over on Amazon, it states the crossed out price as $1,597.99 for the 55-inch and $2,997.99 for the 65-inch. This is bound to confuse many prospective buyers, so here we are using the actual retail price, in bold above.

Right now, we're seeing a lot of 55-inch prices hover around the $1,499 mark, the best being $1,463 for the 55-inch model over at Walmart (opens in new tab) (though, again, we advise you to ignore its stated retail price of $2,399.99).

Brand agnostic? We're big fans of the LG range of OLED TVs, so have a look at this breakdown of the best LG C1 deals and the lowest LG C2 prices, or have a look at the best Sony A80J prices.

The best Samsung S95B prices available today

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung S95B Samsung's Quantum Dot OLED TV offers outstanding picture quality. Screen size: 55-inch and 65-inch | Type: QD-OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ | Operating system: Tizen | Connections: Four HDMI inputs, one optical output £1,149 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £1,199 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) £1,399 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Amazingly vibrant colours Picture quality is top tier Good for gaming Fantastic viewing angles Image tweaks out of box needed

As stated above, the internet (including Samsung, the producer of the S95B), can't agree on what the original retail price was, which is odd considering that it only came out in June 2022. So beware – although there are lots of retailers stating you're saving massive amounts, they may have inflated the 'retail' price that they're basing the saving on. We can only imagine that they've got the price for the 65- and the 55-inch models mixed. Either way, the original retail prices were $1,799/£1,999 for the 55-inch model, and $2,799/£2,999 for the 65-inch model.

Now, that's not a budget price, for sure, but then the Samsung S95B does rock original Q-Dot OLED technology, and therefore boasts picture quality like no other TV on the market. And what's better, is that we're already seeing decent discounts on the Samsung S95B price, even before Black Friday has kicked in. The current best Samsung S95B prices that we've seen have been $1,897 for the 65-inch TV (currently still live on Amazon) (opens in new tab), and $1,447 for the 55-inch model, that only recently ran out (the best that we can currently find is $1,463 for the 55-inch TV over at Walmart (opens in new tab).)

Read more: