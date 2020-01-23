Disney Plus: everything you need to know, including how to get a Disney Plus free trial

Launched in November last year, Disney Plus has become a huge hit over the past few months. Already one of the biggest streaming services of the new year, Disney Plus is now available in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. And there's much anticipation building about the launch of Disney Plus UK and Europe on 24 March 2020 – a week earlier than expected!

Looking at what's on offer, it's not hard to see why Disney Plus subscriptions have become so popular. The on-demand services hosts over 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes produced by Walt Disney Studios. This includes all the classic Disney films, as well as content from Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar and Star Wars brands. And there's plans for even more hit films and original content yet to come...

Disney Plus shows: what's included?

It feels like it would be easier to list here what Disney Plus doesn't include. When it comes to content, this streaming service is seriously impressive. First and foremost, users can access all the classic Disney movies and shows, which in itself offers hundreds of hours of entertainment.

But the Disney team hasn't stopped there, instead offering blockbuster movies and TV shows from the Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and The Simpsons (every single season, just saying) brands too. And there's no signs of content slowing down, with more hit shows looking set to hit Disney Plus throughout 2020.

We have to say, the amount and quality of content available here is a pretty mind-boggling. And it's, frankly, unbelievably low cost makes it really excellent value for money. If, by some miracle, you do manage to find a hit film or TV show that isn't listed on Disney Plus, you can bet it won't be long until it is. Be sure to keep an eye on the official Disney Plus Twitter feed for details of any new releases.

Is Disney Plus worth it?

We're sure all the information so far has answered this question already. But just to be clear, the answer is, unequivocally, yes. Disney Plus and all it's delights will set you back a measly $6.99 / £5.99 per month. That's the same price you pay for the lowest monthly Netflix fee in the UK. And, let's be honest, the non-HD stream to a single device service is nothing to shout about.

A bumper Disney Plus pack also available in the US for $12.99 gives users access to Hulu and ESPN Plus streaming services too.

How to get a Disney Plus free trial

If you're not sure whether a Disney Plus subscription is the right service for you, a seven-day Disney Plus free trial is available via the website. Available with standard membership, this completely unrestricted Disney Plus free trial is a great way to see if the service and content is what you expected.

Seven days might not seem like long, but it should plenty of time to help you get a feel for how Disney Plus works and whether you like what you see. If you decide Disney Plus isn't right for you, you can avoid a month's bill by simply cancelling your Disney Plus free trial like so:

Log into Disney Plus

Click on your user profile

Select 'Account' and 'Billing details'

Click 'Cancel Subscription'

Click 'Complete Cancellation'

Et voila! You're done.

Disney Plus UK: when will it be available?

As mentioned above, the launch of Disney Plus UK takes place on 24 March 2020. You can register your interest in the meantime via the Disney Plus website, which will ask for your email address to notify you when the service becomes available.

For those of you lucky enough to download the service now, follow the links below to get signed up.