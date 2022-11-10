The lowest Hisense A6G prices in November 2022

These Hisense A6G prices are some of the best you'll see for a 4K TV.

It isn't hard finding great Hisense A6G prices, as the TV is the Hisense A6G is already one of the best priced 4K TVs available, at retail price. Getting released in the Summer of 2021, this is recent tech, at a decent price. So what's spo good about it and what's a decent Hisense A6G price?

Hisense is known for producing big TVs that undercut other brands on price, but it also has a reputation of doing this sometimes at the expense of the TV quality itself. With the Hisense A6G, it ticks both boxes, serving up some great big TVs with great looking 4K and high definition. You can get 43-inch for $309/£329, 50-inch for $379/£399, the 65-inch for $509/£549 and 75-inch for $789/£799. 

The most popular size would be the Hisense A6G 50-inch, and we've seen some great Hisense A6G deals on that. In fact, the best Hisense A6G price on the 50-inch version was $279 over at Amazon back in May of this year. With Black Friday coming this month, we think there will be even more awesome Hisense A6G deals on the horizon. 

The best Hisense A6G prices available 

Hisense A6G

One of the best best cheap 4K TVs.

Sizes: 43, 50, 65 and 75-inches | Features: HDR10+ and Dolby Vision dynamic HDR | :

Great retail price
Good features
You get big for less
The audio isn't great
Limited contrast range

The Hisense A6G is all about decent features in a (potentially) massive screen, at a relatively low price. It comes with a backlit with edge LEDs, and produces brilliant 4K resolution. The interface isn't the most elegant on the market, but does the job, and you get HDR10+ and Dolby Vision dynamic HDR formats with all models. 

It has a great colour range and does a fantastic job of displaying action without blur, but if you're looking for a 4K TV with exceptional true blacks, this is not the TV for you. But then, there's the price. At retail you can get the 50-inch model for $379/£399 (though we've seen it as low as $279!) That's a 50-inch 4K TV for under $300. We expect exciting deals to fly in this coming Black Friday. 

