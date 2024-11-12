I know you hate it, but you must type Comic Sans into Google right now
This Google Easter Egg is the best I've seen.
I just discovered a new Google feature to be obsessed with. Typography nerds, get ready for your day to get one million times better. If you head to Google now and type in your favourite font, you'll get an awesome surprise – the whole page transforms into that font style. This is one of the best Google Easter Eggs I've seen.
I happened upon it by (somewhat embarrassingly, sorry Uber Serious Design Types) typing in 'comic sans' for an entirely unrelated reason and was tickled when the text changed before my eyes. Then a colleague tried it with other fonts including Garamond, Impact and Times New Roman. Sometimes you need to add 'font' to the name of the font for it to work (and many of the best free fonts are on the list). I've shared a couple of examples below, but don't want to spoil the surprise.
Comic Sans completely transforms the feel of the internet. How friendly it could be.
I can see why we don't use Impact more widely. For more useable web fonts see our guide. And learn about types of typography here.
