Why typographers don't need to worry about AI

Features
By
published

Two experts reflect on how AI is changing the industry, and why there's no need to panic.

distorted type with a Typography Week logo over the top
(Image credit: Busa Photography via Getty Images/Future)

AI is affecting all of the creative industries and typography is by no means immune. Should typographers worry? Well, that depends on how you look at it, and it also depends on how immersed you are in the industry, are you designer with a passing interest in the best free fonts who occasionally does typography tutorials, or are you living and breathing type?

As part of Typography Week, I spoke to two people in the latter category to discover their thoughts. Tom Foley and Tom Rickner both work for Monotype: Tom Foley as executive creative director, and Tom Rickner as senior studio director. I'll refer to them from now on as Tom F and Tom R.

man in blue shirt
Tom Rickner

Tom Rickner is senior studio director at Monotype with a career in type that spans more than three decades. During that time, he has mastered nearly every aspect of type design and font production, from his earliest days editing bitmaps, to designing some of the very first Multiple Master fonts for Adobe and TrueType GX Variations fonts for the Font Bureau and Apple, where he was also a pioneer of variable type.

man in blue shirt
Tom Foley

Tom Foley is an executive creative director for Monotype, and in his role, is responsible for leading a team of type designers creating fonts for the Monotype Library and corporate brands. Words and letters are in Tom’s blood - his great-grandfather was from a family of stonemasons that specialized in letter carving, and his uncle was a sign painter.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles