Olympic logo conspiracy theory runs rings around TikTok

News
By
published

Has an Australian TV channel designed its own Olympic logo?

Olympic logo
(Image credit: International Olympic Committee)

Olympic branding is some of the most recognisable around – and some of the strictest. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) brand guidelines are over 130 pages long, and dictate exactly how iconic symbols such as the five rings should be used. And they definitely don't endorse going ahead and recreating your own version of the logo to be displayed on TV. 

That's exactly what one TikTok user has accused Australian streaming platform 9Now of doing. With full coverage of the Games available to watch for free on 9Now, the platform is quite the destination for Olympic coverage – but the app's welcome page appears to show an unofficial version of the logo. One of the best Olympic logos this ain't.

