Your thoughts on the Fantastic 4 AI poster allegations

AI slop or Photoshop fail? This is what you told us.

Fantastic Four poster
(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

The launch of the marketing machine for Marvel Entertainment's Fantastic Four reboot this month was overshadowed by claims that a Fantastic Four: First Steps poster looked like it was made using AI. Fans piled on to the company's posts on social media to criticise the design, which included a hand with three fingers – often a sign of AI image generation.

But it wasn't a clear cut case. Marvel denied that it used AI to create the poster for the upcoming movie, and many people have pointed out that it could have been an old-fashioned Photoshop fail with some rushed compositing.

